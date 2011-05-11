Warren, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2011 --Power Equipment Warehouse recently launched its new Website www.powerequipmentwarehouse.com. This newly designed site features outdoor power equipment products, parts and accessories for use by homeowners and landscape professionals. Power Equipment Warehouse offers HUGE discounts on OEM and quality aftermarket parts and accessories. Same day shipping is offered on most orders, with the lowest shipping rates in the industry. Customer service is always a priority and a friendly, knowledgeable staff will personally service each order.



Increased demand and Website traffic inspired the re-design of the original Website. The new site boasts progressive, customer-centric features, easy navigation, and is designed specifically for search engine optimization. The site also includes schematics for hard to find parts for the outdoor power equipment industry.



“Customers need help locating hard to find parts and we offer the quality, service and expertise to fulfill this ever-growing demand. Additionally, our Website contains schematics for JRCO, an abundance of brands of sulkies, aeration, dethatching and other turf equipment,” said Lisa Miller, manager of Power Equipment Warehouse. “It is so nice to see months of hard work finally come to fruition. The new site has been extremely well received by our customers, and we look forward to its growth with each mouse click!”



About Power Equipment Warehouse

Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, Cub-Cadet, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Permagreen, Giant-Vac, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.