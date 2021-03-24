Jonestown, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Over the years, before Ann starts to paint, she worships and prays the Lord to download in her heart His messages, trusting Him for the outpouring. She uses a heart and hands-on approach to her work, praying over each one and believing that each piece that is created is divinely inspired for a specific someone, and begins each blank canvas with a prayer or Scripture written on the canvas.



As a self-taught artist, the idea of writing an intentional book came from time spent with God as she created art works of various mediums. Combining 52 written devotionals with accompanying paintings, she inspires the readers to journey through the seasons and seek the very heart of God.



In her recently released book Reflecting In His Presence: Outpouring Art with Intentional Devotions - 52 Passages to Journey Through the Seasons and Seek the Very Heart of God, Ann Younger inspires you to seek the very heart of God. Combining 52 written devotionals with stunning accompanying paintings, Ann presents scriptures, prayers, and messages journeying through the four seasons - Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall.



Considered already a #1 best-seller in Religious Art & Photography for two weeks in a row on Amazon, Reflecting In His Presence is a great accompaniment to a coffee table, guest room nightstand, office waiting room, or an inspiring gift to someone.



"That truth is my focus as I worship my Creator and paint and then stand in awe of what He does through me! I'm so humbled and honored that God allows me to create for Him.' - Ann



About Ann Younger

Ann, since she was a young girl, has had a passion for art. A self-taught artist, she is always ready to try the most unique tools in her paintings and assemblages. Ann dedicated decades teaching art to children 4-13 and now she sells her artwork in several boutiques and gift shops in Texas as a means to provide financial support for several local, national, and international missionaries.