Outside in Construction of Alton, NH Chooses eDriven Marketing as Agency of Record for New Marketing Initiatives

Alton, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2019 --eDriven Marketing, a full-service marketing agency based in Moultonborough, NH and with an office in Wolfeboro, NH has been chosen as the agency of record for Outside In Construction located in Alton, NH.



eDriven Marketing is already diligently at work developing a new corporate image for Outside In Construction. A fully redeveloped website is complete and a fresh wrap design for their new work trucks has been created.



Over the next several weeks, eDriven Marketing will be adding new building projects to Outside In Construction's website to make it more interactive, featuring image galleries, video, and is mobile device ready.



"Working with Jesse at Outside In Construction has been a pleasure," said Charles Sayegh, Managing Director for eDriven Marketing. "He understands how important it is in the construction business to maintain a fresh and exciting image and to leverage completed projects in their marketing campaigns."



Once the next phase of the project is complete, area residents can expect to see Outside In Construction's new work trucks traveling across the lakes region with their vinyl wrapped graphic designs by eDriven Marketing. In addition, as new construction projects are completed, details and images will be posted on their website so that prospective new clients can see the quality and craftsmanship that Outside In Construction is capable of.



About Outside In Construction

Outside In Construction is an award winning home builder in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire that has been serving the area for over 20 years. They specialize in high quality craftsmanship of new homes, renovations, and additions.



About eDriven Marketing

eDriven Marketing creates marketing solutions for small to medium sized businesses so they can get up to 4x more leads in 45 days without technology overwhelm or brutal big-agency pricing. They provide a 360° approach to marketing and web design, encompassing traditional print and television media to the latest in drone technology and digital marketing. Visit https://www.edrivenmarketing.com, email them at drive@edrivenmarketing.com, or call 1-855-697-5881.