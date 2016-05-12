Outstanding Speech Therapy Practice Now Offering Stuttering Therapy

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --LA Speech is a speech therapy practice located in the heart of Los Angeles. The practice was founded by Cassi Alter, MA-CCC, who has dedicated her career to helping children that suffer from a variety of speech disorders. LA Speech's Stuttering Therapy is proven to improve children's stuttering and help them to better communicate with their peers and adults.



Stuttering Therapy is an important tool for those that suffer from a speech disorder known as stuttering. Stuttering is a communication disorder involving disruptions in a person's speech patterns. Unfortunately, if stuttering goes untreated, it can worsen over the years, causing embarrassment and irreversible issues in a person's communication style.



The team at LA Speech had developed a comprehensive fluency evaluation that will help to identify any physical or psychological developments of stuttering. After children undergo this evaluation, a detailed plan is created for each child's individualized treatment. This Stuttering Therapy provided by the qualified speech therapists at LA Speech can greatly improve their speech disorder, increase their confidence and profoundly transform their communication abilities.



About LA Speech Therapy Solutions

