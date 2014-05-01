Outta the Park Eats, Inc. Co-Founders Beth and Scott Granai Re-Launch and Grow Line of Healthier BBQ Sauces Into a National Brand

Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2014 --Necessity is the mother of invention, and the market needed a great-tasting barbecue sauce made with clean ingredients. So says Beth and Scott Granai, co-founders of Outta The Park Eats and creators of the company’s flagship product Outta The Park BBQ Sauce. The former B2B sales reps first used their ingenuity to spice up an ordinary rack of ribs with what is now a five-time award-winning BBQ sauce. The forward-thinking couple also re-launched their gluten-free sauces tapping a virtual team of online entrepreneurs for the rebranding project.



Beth Granai said of their national re-launch, “We knew we had a delicious ginger BBQ sauce that would be a hit with fans of big flavors and ‘real food’. What we didn’t have was branding and packaging that would sell our sauce. So, like we’ve always done, we initiated a grassroots effort. The design and consulting work of oDesk online entrepreneurs put our brand over the top. Thanks to their help, we’ll be in the majority of HomeGoods stores nationwide in the spring and summer this year.”



With quality ingredients and high-end specialty flavor, Outta The Park BBQ Sauces cater to people who enjoy great food and to those who demand clean eating via non-GMO, natural and organic foods. The sauces are all natural and gluten-free, with notes of fresh ginger and chile peppers. With half the sugar, carbs and calories of the leading national brands, Outta The Park BBQ Sauce is a healthier version of the sweet and tangy sauce America loves. The sauces are available in two varieties – Original and Hot & Spicy.



About Outta The Park Eats, Inc.

Outta The Park Eats, Inc. was co-founded by Beth and Scott Granai in 2009 to bring delicious sauces made with REAL ingredients to people who love great-tasting food. The five-time Scovie Award Winning Outta The Park BBQ Sauce is distributed nationally to various specialty stores including the popular chain HomeGoods and regionally to Whole Foods Market locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.



For more information visit www.OuttaThePark.com.



