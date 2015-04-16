Colombo, SR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2015 --OV Holidays is now presenting new Amilla Fushi in its collection of Maldives Luxury Resorts.



Speaking to the media, Michael Flynn, the Chairman of The Small Maldives Island Co said, "Our guests expect the unexpected and that is exactly what we are aiming to deliver them. The Maldives has evolved into one of the most sought after luxury resort destinations where resorts have their own island and house reefs abound. It is evolving, however, from being a honeymoon destination to a haven for celebrities and high end families who want anonymity and true luxury for their holiday experiences."



The modern design and the white washed walls of Amilla Fushi add more appeal to the reflections of the turquoise waters. The resort is surrounded by the attractive Indian Ocean and the green environment of the tropical private Island. The resort is a perfect destination for those looking for comfort, privacy and luxury.



Amilla Fushi will allow travelers to enjoy best gourmet dining experiences including tingling cocktails and the breeze of the Indian Ocean, while watching the radiant sunset. They will also get best experience of different lifestyle in the cuisines specially offered by Luke Mangan, the famous Chef and Entrepreneur.



When contacted, Luke said, "We will be foam, gel and smear free zone, thank goodness. We will have caviar and foie gras and truffles if people want them, but my goal is to deliver the opposite of overcomplicated and stuffy food". He further added, "It's all about fabulous fresh produce. We're blessed with local seafood. Fishermen will deliver straight from their boats to us and the lobster tank will actually be in the ocean under the signature restaurant Lonu. And we are planning to have the world's best fish and chips at The Fish and Chip Shop in Bazaar."



About OV Holidays

OV Holidays is a famous tour operator having partnership with more than 200 properties in the Maldives. The company helps travelers in Maldives to find the premium and top quality resorts.