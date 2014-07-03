Ovation Credit Services, Inc Becomes USAAB Member Organization

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2014 --The U.S. Association of Accredited Business announced today that Ovation Credit Services, a prominent credit repair program, is now an accredited USAAB Member.



As of March 13, 2014, the USAAB has successfully verified that Ovation Credit Services, Inc, makes certain business operations follow a concise Code of Ethics, including: quality assurance of services provided, minimal consumer and employee complaints, and upfront advertising practices.



Ovation Credit is one of the leading credit restoration firms in the United States. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Ovation Credit has been assisting consumers in correcting and rebuilding their credit since 2004. Ovation Credit was the first company to leverage innovative technology which allows for dispute settlement in as little as two weeks, ensuring the quickest possible turnaround.



“We verify all member organizations strictly abide by the Membership Code,” stated Nathan Brown, an account executive with the USAAB, “since we acknowledge the significance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB plans to continue to restrict membership only to privately selected companies. Each company undergoes a rigorous auditing process prior being offered membership.



As of late, it's become significantly more common for customers to research a company's reputation on the internet and third party accreditations before even considering working with a credit repair firm. Established in 1976, Ovation Credit has maintained a positive reputation among business review sites, public records, the USAAB, as well as consumer rights organizations.



Furthermore, Ovation Credit has recently been held in high regard with organizations that monitor the advancement of consumer protection and business trust. Ovation Credit's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout Florida and the United States.



For more information on the services of Ovation Credit, Inc, please visit http://www.ovationcredit.com