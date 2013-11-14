Overcome Anxiety and Get Stress Free Holidays Now

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2013 --The purpose of the 6-week interactive tele-seminar experience is to create a community of supportive individuals committed to realizing infinite possibilities for good in their lives, seeing beyond the hustle and bustle of the season, and stopping the holiday hangovers, pity parties and buyer’s remorse before they begin. As RevGreta.com explains, the sessions are designed to support individuals through the wildly anticipated, but usually frustrating holidays, and to help them recapture the real reasons for the season.



Sessions are provided at specific intervals interspersed before and after the major holidays with classes two Tuesday evenings before the beginning of Hanukkah and Thanksgiving on November 19 and 26; two Tuesdays before Christmas and Kwanzaa on December 10 and 17; and the first two Tuesdays of the New Year on January 7 and 14. ! Classes are LIVE, easily accessed from any phone, recorded for repeated review, and handouts will be provided.



RevGreta.com says, “In just six sessions you will deepen your understanding, experience and appreciation of the power of affirmative prayer surrounded by like-minded individuals who are also seeking solace and support for the hazy-days of the holidays. Learn to manage your mind and lessen your stress. Overcome anxiety and navigate through the maze of the holidays into clarity, confidence and joy.



Grow through sharing, dialogue, music, readings, and prayer support. Give and receive the genuine gifts of the Spirit. Develop “New You” Resolutions you can actually keep! Each class will be recorded and archived in case you have to miss or want to review it. You’ll be prayed up and supported throughout the season and feel confident and clear to begin the New Year!” The 2-CD set and accompanying Manual, “Calling in the Circle- Peace and Power Through Prayer and Meditation” is included.



About Greta Sesheta

Greta Sesheta is a writer, speaker and teacher of New Thought Ancient Wisdom. She envisions a world at peace populated by individuals who know they are divine expressions of One Life, and who honor and esteem all Life with intelligent thought, word and action. She guides, supports and inspires individuals in self-discovery, actualization and transformation.