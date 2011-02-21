Overcoming the High Costs of College

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2011 -- In addition to college tuition, fees seem to be endless when a student enters or continues their college education. Fees can vary anywhere from laboratory supplies to bus passes. With all the extra costs from attending a university or online degree program, students can greatly benefit from cutting back on different areas associated with the college lifestyle.



For the past school year of 2010, a study by the College Board showed that students spent an average of $12,500 on expendable things away from their usual fees and tuition.



Below is a list of areas that students can potentially cut back on:



1. Housing: The overall costs of living on campus can sometimes outweigh the costs of living at home or off campus. With the additional costs of food, supplies, accessories, laundry, and appliances, living off campus or at home can save you a significant amount of money.



2. Electronics: From simple things like printers to cell phones, students are one of the key demographics to take advantage of new technologies and electronics. There are great deals and special discounts available specifically for college students on a wide selection of electronics. Also by using computers and printers which colleges provide, a student may save a lot of money by not purchasing an item.



3. Textbooks: With proper research, students may be able to save a large sum of their finances on used textbooks. Schools also provide programs where students can borrow books from the college or specific degree program for a small fee compared to purchasing an expensive used or new book.



4. Transportation: Although there are a lot of students who live off campus and have no choice but to drive to their school, alternative transportation does exist such as buses, trams, trains, and college shuttles.



By cutting back on costs, students can save a large part of their finances for more important academic items.



