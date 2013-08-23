Overgroup Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2013 --Inc. magazine ranked Overgroup, a provider of billing, CRM and management software solutions, no. 2,533 on its seventh annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.



Overgroup is also honored as the 58th fastest growing company in Telecommunication Companies among all Inc. 500 | 5000 companies.



The list represents the most comprehensive benchmark of America’s independent entrepreneurs – a vital component of the U.S. economy. This year’s Inc. 500 | 5000 companies have been attributed to creating over 520,000 jobs in the past three years, and aggregate revenue among the honorees reached $241 billion.



Overgroup has grown since 2009, increasing revenue by 140% and headcount by two fold. Much of this growth is attributed to the dedication the company has to client success and aligning with industry leaders. Overgroup focuses on supporting telecom and other SaaS companies ranging from early-stage startups to large enterprises.



"We're honored to be recognized again in the company of some incredible, growing organizations.” says Brent Maropis, CEO of Overgroup. “It has been a very exciting year for us at. We recently moved our headquarters office to Atlanta, grew our talented team and have remaining focused on providing innovative solutions and extraordinary service to our clients & end-users."



"Not all the companies in the Inc. 500 | 5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields they are as famous as household name companies simply by virtue of being great at what they do. They are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy,” says Inc. editor Eric Schurenberg.



Overgroup joins LivingSocial, Edible Arrangements, CDW and Lifelock, among other prominent brands featured on this year’s list.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/5000.



Methodology



The 2013 Inc. 500|5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2009 to 2012. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2009. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2012. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2009 is $100,000; the minimum for 2012 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About OVERGROUP

Overgroup is a software-as-a-service company that develops and manages an integrated Web-based back office system with real-time business capabilities designed for telecom companies and providers.



Overgroup products such as H2O are flexible, scalable and secure and provide companies complete solutions to obtain customers, support services, bill services, collect revenue, and manage operations.



Since its founding in 2002, Overgroup has grown to be the go-to solution for telecom companies across the US. For more information, visit www.overgroup.com.