Overland Park Deck Builders Reminds Homeowners That Summer & Early Fall Is a Great Time for Deck Repair and Deck Installation

"Summer and early fall months are typically the best for any deck working you need to have done," the owners of Overland Park Deck Builders state. "Many people think about their decks in spring, when they get ready to open the patio for relaxing and entertaining, but that's not always the right time to make that call." Why consider deck repair and installation in summertime instead? "One reason is that spring and fall weather often means lots of mixed weather and morning dew. While it's not impossible to work on a deck or install a new deck in wet weather, it does pose some challenges." The team at Overland Park Deck Builders explain those challenges that property owners should consider. "Of course, you don't want to work with wet wood as it might splinter more easily. Also, pouring concrete footing in wet soil is challenging, as it might not hold that material until it cures properly."



While summertime weather means drier conditions, there are a few more reasons why it's a better season for needed deck work. "Longer daylight hours let us work later in the day, when we can," explain the owners of Overland Park Deck Builders. "Also, remember that a lot of people want to schedule deck repair in spring, which means we book up our appointments quickly. The same happens in fall, when homeowners are done using the deck and want to schedule repairs before they close the space for the winter."



There are some added reasons why summertime is the better choice for deck installation in particular. "During summer months, you know exactly where the sun is during the hottest days, in relation to your outdoor space. In turn, you might want to adjust your plans for the deck's location or size, so it sits under some comfortable shade trees. On the other hand, you might notice overly thick trees dropping lots of leaves and other debris during the summer and early fall months. Consequently, some homeowners might prefer to move the deck away from those trees, to keep its surface cleaner year-round."



Are there other reasons to consider a summertime deck installation in Overland Park? "Summer is usually when people who don't have decks wish they did," say the owners of Overland Park Deck Builders. "But, if you put off scheduling a new deck installation, you might keep avoiding making that call for another year, and then another, and on it goes!" In addition to providing a relaxing outdoor space, new decks can even increase property values for many homeowners. "Making that call and scheduling a new deck installation right when you're thinking about it can then mean enjoying your property and building equity in it faster over the years!"



While the owners of Overland Park Deck Builders also encourage deck repair in Overland Park during warm months, they do discourage DIY fixes. "Deck slats are often heavier and more cumbersome to work with than property owners realize," they state. "Also, low-quality repairs can mean weakness along those decking materials and even more splintering and cracking. To avoid these issues, a property owner should always invest in a professional contractor for needed deck work."



