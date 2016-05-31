OVERTAXED by Ali Hashemian Goes #1 on Amazon in 24 Hours

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --KineticFinancial.com released the latest book OVERTAXED: Six Powerful Tax-Free Investment Strategies - and How to Use Them to Lower Taxes by Author, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional, Entrepreneur, and Founder of Kinetic Financial, Ali Hashemian. OVERTAXED: Six Powerful Tax-Free Investment Strategies-and How to Use Them to Lower Taxes was written by Ali Hashemian for individuals looking for a legal way to minimize taxes in their investment and retirement portfolios. Ali Hashemian's new bestselling book, OVERTAXED was originally released as an ebook on Amazon, reaching bestseller status in multiple categories for a prolonged period of time. Look for the paperback version to be released soon.



Hashemian explains throughout the book, a future of high taxes is an unavoidable fact of life—but that doesn't mean you should have to pay them. There's a difference between tax evasion and tax avoidance. The first is a crime, and the second is a perfectly legal set of financial strategies that could save you hundreds of thousands of dollars. When you're planning your financial future, investing in the right vehicles is critical.



In OVERTAXED: Six Powerful Tax -Free Investment Strategies — and How to Use Them to Lower Taxes, Ali Hashemian provides a salient roadmap to six of the strongest tax-free investment strategies offered in the United States. These vehicles are no secret: they are tax-advantaged opportunities written right into the IRS codes, and using them will enable you to pay significantly lower taxes. But in order to take advantage of these investment strategies and vehicles, you have to know about them.



"Overtaxed breaks down complicated financial concepts and makes them easy for everybody to understand. Whether you are seasoned investor or a novice, this book can guide you to lower taxes in a real way!" Joseph G. D'Oliveira, CPA, CGMA, A.A., LL.D



From Roth IRA investing to a Health Savings Account to cash-value life insurance, Hashemian navigates the murky waters of financial planning with acumen and aplomb. He breaks down complicated financial concepts in language that is easy to understand, presenting time-tested methods for protecting your hard-earned money. He explains why your living expenses in retirement may not be as low as you expect them to be, and how your taxes may even be higher in retirement than they are now … unless you learn what you need to know about retirement investing.



In this book, you'll learn more than you ever thought there was to know about whole life insurance, 529 plans, and a health savings account. More important, however, you'll be able to plan your retirement in such a way as to maximize your enjoyment of your golden years and leave a tax-free legacy behind for your children and grandchildren—all without breaking any laws!



Hashemian's first book is a gift to both novice and sophisticated investors. Even if you think you know all you need to know about tax-free investment strategies, you're likely to learn something new from this indispensable investment guide, which shows you exactly how to accumulate tax-free wealth and avoid being OVERTAXED.



"It's rare to find a book focused on retirement investing that is so easy to understand. Overtaxed has clear takeaways on tax free investment strategies." Fred S. Peters, California Attorney



About Ali Hashemian

Born and raised in Albuquerque, NM, Ali Hashemian moved to California for college studies. He currently resides in Hollywood, CA and Kinetic Financial is headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles.



Ali Hashemian is a second generation financial planning professional and has over 15 years of experience in consulting for both corporate and personal clients. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of San Diego and then went on to complete his Master's degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from the same institution. Since then, he has obtained a degree in Personal Financial Planning from UCLA and a designation as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner. Ali served as the Regional Vice President for one of the largest financial institutions in the world before going on to start his own company, Kinetic Financial. He has given numerous speeches and is considered a subject matter expert on topics such as tax-advantaged planning, risk management, economic conditions, and financial forecasting. Along with consulting personal and corporate clients, he trains and manages thousands of financial advisors across the country.



In his free time, Ali enjoys traveling, sporting/entertainment events, and spending time with his friends and family. He is also an avid philanthropist and participates in various charitable and church programs such as World Vision, Free Wheelchair Mission, and Mariners Church.



As the President at Kinetic Financial, Ali works with individuals, families, and corporations in developing and implementing advanced strategies for their finances, taxes, marketing/branding, infrastructure, and technology. Along with a high level of expertise and innovative strategic planning, Ali works diligently at creating lasting relationships with the people he interacts with on both a personal and professional level.



About Kinetic Financial & Insurance Solutions, Inc. and Kinetic Investment Management, Inc.

Kinetic Financial & Insurance Solutions, Inc. and Kinetic Investment Management, Inc. are two separate entities. Insurance products and services are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents in all appropriate jurisdictions under Kinetic Financial & Insurance Solutions, Inc. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Kinetic Investment Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser.



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner™ and CFP® in the U.S.