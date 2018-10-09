Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --The report "Polystyrene Market By Application (Consumer Goods, Packaging, Construction, Electronics and Others) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Polystyrene Market By Application - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

Polystyrene is hard, solid plastic that is used for production of items that need to be transparent like food packaging and laboratory ware. Polystyrene is a plastic that is all-rounder i.e. has wide number of applications. When coupled with various colors, additives and other plastics, then they are used in appliances, electronics, automobile parts, toys, etc. Polystyrene can further can be made into foam material called expanded polystyrene (EPS) or extruded polystyrene (XPS). Polystyrene are manufactured by stringing together or polymerizing "styrene", a building block chemical used for production of number of items. Styrene is also present naturally in foods like strawberries, cinnamon, coffee and beef. Therefore, the Polystyrene Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Polystyrene Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Polystyrene Market: The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Polystyrene market.



The leading players in the market are;

Formosa Plastic Corporation



BASF SE



SABIC



Videolar S/A.



Styrosolution Group



Kumho Petrochemicals Ltd.



Total Petrochemicals



The Dow Chemical Company



Chi Mei Corporation



Alpek SAB de CV



Trinseo



ACH Foam Technologies LLC



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Polystyrene market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Polystyrene Market: Segmentation Overview

The global Polystyrene Market is based on segment;

Polystyrene Market, By Application:

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Construction

Electronics

Others



Global Polystyrene Market: Regional Insights

On a global front, the Polystyrene Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



Global Polystyrene Market: Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.



Major ToC of Global Polystyrene Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Polystyrene Market, By Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Polystyrene Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Polystyrene Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2018)

5.3. Consumer Goods

5.3.1. Global Consumer Goods Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Packaging

5.4.1. Global Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Construction

5.5.1. Global Construction Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Electronics

5.6.1. Global Electronics Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Global Others Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



Chapter 6. Polystyrene Market, By Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Chapter 8. Global Polystyrene Market Competition, by Manufacturer



Chapter 9. Polystyrene Market Forecast (2018-2025)



List of Tables and Figures:

Figure United States Polystyrene Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Table Global Polystyrene Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2014-2018)

Figure Canada Polystyrene Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Table Global Polystyrene Revenue by Regions (2014-2018)

Figure Mexico Polystyrene Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Table Formosa Plastic Corporation Polystyrene Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)



…Read Full Table of Contents



