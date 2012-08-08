Ovum: Yellowfin "On the Radar" Report - BI for a New Generation of Data Consumer

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2012 --Ovum, a global analyst firm providing enterprise technology-related research and consulting services, has praised Yellowfin’s consumer-oriented Business Intelligence (BI) solution in a recent report.



The Yellowfin “On the Radar” report – part of series of research notes by Ovum that highlight up-and-coming vendors that bring innovative ideas, products, or business models to their markets – highlighted Yellowfin’s standout Mobile BI, Collaborative BI and Location Intelligence functionality.



“Yellowfin delivers a self-service BI product that is tailored to be deployed on a multitude of new generation smarter mobile devices; regardless of platform,” wrote report author and analysts for Ovum’s Information Management Software group, Fredrik Tunvall.



“As a fully Web-based solution, Yellowfin can run on any platform or device with a web browser, [and has] the ability to understand data from a location perspective via mapping logic.



“Yellowfin [also] offers an information-centric approach to BI. Its built-in collaborative features – such as the ability to publish content to social networks, blogs, and wikis – extends the reach of BI outside the BI solution (to any We-based platform), to allow all relevant stakeholders to benefits from the insights of reporting and analytics.”



The report also noted Yellowfin’s ease of integration, deployment and scalability.



“As the product is Java-based, the application can be easily and quickly installed on existing IT infrastructure with minimal disruption,” stated the report. “Yellowfin, as a fully browser-based application, is designed to scale across an enterprise, and boasts capabilities for over 600,000 users.”



The report concluded by suggesting that organizations “looking for an alternative to large vendors' front-end BI solutions should take a serious look at Yellowfin to deliver BI content to its end-users. The solution especially shines when deployed to an iPad or iPhone, but also does well when consumed on a desktop or on other mobile devices and platforms.”



