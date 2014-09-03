Owen Brothers Catering Announces Sushi on the Menu

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Owen Brothers, a corporate catering London company company, recently added a selection of sushi options to their expansive menu.



“We are delighted to include sushi in our selection of fresh, healthy and exciting food choices for corporate catering in London,” says Owen Brothers’ spokesperson Shehan Goonetillake. “More businesses are turning to sushi. It’s tasty and exquisitely presented, and with so much variety in sushi dishes, there’s something to appeal to everyone from foodies to newbies.”



Good sushi is an art, a science and a flavour experience that Owen Brothers have managed to capture successfully for corporate catering in London. Along with the beautiful presentation of each sushi selection, each ingredient is showcased at its maximum potential and each taste provides the sensation of fresh, good food that simply melts in the mouth. Goonetillake adds, “Sushi adds colour and refinement to corporate event catering in London.”



Sushi joins the list of other options on the Owen Brothers’ menu for corporate lunch catering in London, which includes a wide range of sandwiches, salads, cold and hot buffet items and fine dining selections. Their varied menus also offer options for corporate breakfast catering in London to suit the most discerning of customers.



As specialists in corporate catering in London, Owen Brothers know how to create food that is nutritious and balanced. Sushi fulfills all those demands. It’s delicious, colourful and nutritious. Fish is low in fat, while being high in protein and great-for-you omega 3 fatty acids.



Goonetillake notes the wider appeal of sushi: “Sushi is no longer just a lunchtime favourite among office workers. Its appeal is reaching wider audiences as a healthy and low-calorie option for all kinds of corporate catering in London.”



The sushi selections include:

- The Akana: proof that sushi is not all raw fish with its vegetarian tofu options.

- The Oshino: the highest quality fish nigiri for the sushi connoisseur.

- The Saroma: a popular option with a beautiful selection of fish nigiri, variety of Californian rolls and choice of hosokami rolls.



- We ‘Lurve’ Sushi Platter: contains a full selection of both sushi and sashimi for that extra special meeting.

- Premier Seafood Platter: a wonderful fresh display of the finest fresh fish available that morning.

- Vegetarian Californian Rolls: a 'stand alone' Western favourite or the ideal accompaniment to any of our working lunch menus.

- And many more!



If you are looking for corporate catering in London with dynamic flavourful menus, look no further than Owen Brothers. From breakfast to lunch, dinner and special events, this corporate catering London company makes food into works of art that will delight your taste buds. Planners of ccorporate event catering in London want healthy choices: Owen Brothers provides them and more.



About Owen Brothers

Owen Brothers provides catering in London and London’s suburbs. Established in 1974, they are one of the most established, long-running caterers in London. Services are provided for all types of events, including office meetings, weddings, government functions and private receptions. Owen Brothers knows you have a choice of catering companies in London to choose from, but based on a lengthy return client list and complete confidence in the freshness, presentation and taste of their food, it’s no wonder companies and individuals return to Owen Brothers time and time again for all their London catering needs.