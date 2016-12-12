Owner of Green Solutions Landscaping in Scottsdale Attends Water Management Talks at the White House

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --Linking arms with the White House, the Office of Science and Technology, NASA and USCIS, Scottsdale's own Julian Meier was recently a part of a federal intervention. Asked to join talks held in the Secretary of War Suite at the White House, the owner of Green Solutions Landscaping offered his insight on water management for a good cause. The government now expects that farming in North America will be an impossibility by the year 2100. Armed with decisive ways to create awareness, monitoring programs, and effectual networks of concerned citizens, the Arizona horticultural consultant made great strides.



Meier said of the monumental honor, "Because my company offers landscape services that include design, construction and maintenance to the high-end estates, commercial buildings and HOA'sin Phoenix, I was invited to talk about our watering techniques and monitoring procedures. Green Solutions specializes in French, English and tropical gardens so, useful watering techniques in arid soil conditions is necessary. If it's done right, watering doesn't have to be wasteful. Thankfully my insight was appreciated because the government is concerned about this country's future water supply."



The roundtable discussion addressed what the role of the private sector is on water waste. Currently, and in the past, water has been mismanaged on both the commercial and residential sides. Thanks to informed citizens, the residential sector has been in the lead utilizing water management systems that include rain sensors and weather stations that communicate with landscape timers to make adjustments for humidity, the wind, rain, and temperature fluctuations.



Meier added, "Our goal is to show citizens the water cycle and how they can increase their involvement in saving our most precious resource. That and increased federal involvement will hopefully minimize what currently looks inevitable."



