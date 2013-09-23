OxySure Systems, Inc. Smashes Revenues for Last Three Quarters by over 100%

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2013 --OxySure Systems, Inc. (OXYS) Uptick Newswire recently caught up with Julian Ross, the CEO of OxySure Systems, Inc. He explained to Mr. Jolly at Uptick Newswire that their company has pioneered a safe and easy to use method to produce medically pure (USP) oxygen from two dry, inert powders.



The company’s flagship product, the OxySure Model 615 portable emergency oxygen system, has the capability of generating medical grade oxygen on demand. This ground breaking system is a natural complement and companion product to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Eventually, this product may become like a fire extinguisher – a standard issue item for every home and business worldwide.



Mr. Ross explained to Uptick Newswire that there are storms of statistics warning us about the rise of obesity levels in the United States. Recently, in the Journal of the American Heart Association, it is reported that fewer than 8% of all Americans can now be considered at low risk for heart disease. This epidemic could be the market catalyst that catapult’s this cause to the forefront of the legislative agenda for state and federal mandates. OxySure Systems, Inc. is the only company that currently has patents for this type of medical grade oxygen on demand product.



Mr. Ross also shared with Mr. Jolly the exciting news about the launching of a new product, a double-wall cabinet to house a combination AED/OxySure system. They also signed a new international distribution agreement with Medizon B.V. to be the exclusive distributor for their products in the "Benelux" countries - the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. They are also adding new distributors in the United States to expand their distribution footprint. Revenues have also increased by approximately 657% to $476,071 in the second quarter of 2013 as compared to $62,891 for the prior period.



About OxySure Systems, Inc.

OxySure Systems, Inc.,., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of respiratory and emergency medical solutions. It provides OxySure Model 615, a portable emergency oxygen device. The company also offers complimentary products and solutions, including display wall boxes, oxygen wall signage, resuscitation bags, pulse oximeters, and automated external defibrillators, as well as thermal bags and replacement cartridges for its OxySure Model 615. Its products enhance the access to emergency oxygen that affects the survival, recovery, and safety of individuals in various areas of need. The company sells its products to institutional customers through distributors, sub-distributors, and sales agents in the United States and internationally. OxySure Systems, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Frisco, Texas



