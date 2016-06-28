Oyster Introduces One Flash Drive to Work for All Devices

Portsmouth, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --One frustration in the world of data transfer has always been that thumb drives, those tiny information storage devices so common in spy thrillers, cannot universally access PCs, Apple devices, and mobile devices. Oyster is prepared to solve that problem by offering the first flash drive to connect to USB, micro/USB-C, and Apple Lightning.



This device allows users to quickly transfer files, such as MP3s, photos, and PDFs, from one device to another without frustrating and expensive adaptors. While WiFi and Bluetooth have made this possible for some users previously, these methods tend to be more complicated and frustrating for many users to operate. Cloud solutions are not always accessible, and users can run into annoying data transfer issues.



With Oyster's new flash drive, transferring files is as easy as any other plug and play device. Load up media before a trip to avoid paying expensive data download costs, or backup important files and photos to ensure safety in the event of a computer crash. Store a drive in a firebox to ensure that important items aren't lost in the case of a natural disaster. The associated app also includes a tracking option to find your flash drive when it's lost.



Oyster's flash drive maintains the smooth and small profile that users expect from a thumb drive. The main visible connection is a USB port, with micro/type C USB and Apple Lightning ports folding out from the sides like a multi-tool. The flash drive is password protected so that all information is secure. Users can also store their media on the drive, then use it to broadcast to Apple Airplay or Google Chromecast.



About Oyster Company

Oyster Company is currently in the process of crowdfunding its revolutionary flash drive through an IndieGoGo campaign, and has already achieved the first half of its funding. Many levels of rewards and funding are still available for contributors. Oyster hopes to help those who have multiple device types, as well as those who are looking for a convenient and handy storage option, receive a reliable and secure device that will store information for future use.



To find out more about Oyster or their flash drive campaign, view their IndieGoGo page at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/oyster-world-s-first-universal-flash-drive#/. The page also includes a video about the product and the company.