Ozone Therapy: A Forgotten Solution to the Opioid Epidemic

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --In 2015, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimated that more than 12.5 million Americans misused opioids, and more than 2 million currently suffer from substance use disorders related to prescription opioid pain relievers. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 53,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2016. President Trump finally declared the opioid epidemic a "public health emergency" in October, 2017.



Nathaniel Altman, author of critically-acclaimed The New Oxygen Prescription (Healing Arts Press, 2017), reports that due to its powerful analgesic properties, ozone therapy is a safe and effective solution to the opioid epidemic. His carefully-researched and documented article, just released, is available for free download as a .pdf file at Altman's website: http://www.oxygenprescription.com/.



Though harmful when inhaled, ozone's therapeutic mechanism of actions include stimulation of oxygen metabolism in the body; inactivation of bacteria, viruses, fungi, yeast and protozoa; and activation of the immune system. In addition to its ability to inactivate bacteria, protozoa, viruses and yeast, ozone has also been found to have powerful analgesic or pain-reducing effects.



In countries like Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia, where ozone therapy is part of the medical mainstream, thousands of patients have found that therapeutic ozone – administered primarily through precise injections into affected joints and discs- can sharply reduce or eliminate pain connected with arthritis, rheumatism, sciatica and disc problems. And because ozone stimulates healing, conditions that underlie pain are often eliminated. Migraine headaches and fibromyalgia pain are often treated with major autohemotherapy, which involves removing a small amount of blood from the patient, infusing the blood with ozone, and infusing it back into the body as a form of auto-vaccine that is effective, safe and does not create addiction of any kind.



Used by over 15,000 physicians in Europe, Asia and Cuba to treat over fifty diseases- including diabetes, hepatitis, heart disease, candida and fibromyalgia- ozone therapy is little known in the United States due to opposition by the pharmaceutical industry and mainstream medical organizations. Because ozone is cheap to produce and cannot be patented, it offers no financial incentive to our money-driven health care establishment.



Ozone therapy has been used in medical practice for over 100 years, involving over 20 million treatments. It is considered one of the safest forms of medical therapy, with minimal side effects and zero risk of addiction. During a time of a declared public health emergency, Altman maintains that not considering ozone therapy as part of the solution is nothing short of criminal.



