P H Decor Provides Professional and Reliable Painting and Decorating Services in Blackpool

Blackpool, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2014 --Homeowners in Blackpool would be delighted to know that a professional painter/decorator is available in their area. According to the website, Phdpaintersanddecoratorsblackpool.co.uk, Peter Harrison is a professional and reliable painter and decorator with 30 years of working experience under his belt. He provides interior painting, exterior painting, wallpaper installation, paper hanging and other decorating services. The company holds full public liability insurance of up to £1,000,000, ensuring customers a peace of mind during the course of the work. Interested clients can leave inquiries through the online messaging platform or ask for a free no obligation quote. The areas covered by his services are Blackpool, South Shore, Kirkham, great Eccleston, Pilling, Thornton-Clevelys, Poulton-le-Fylde, Warton, Preston and Fleetwood.



Peter Harrisonuses high quality products for his services and also provides professional advices and ideas that could help the homeowners. He can also work with other tradesmen such as plasterers, tillers, carpenters and plumbers to ensure that the job is properly and efficiently done.



House painting and decorating are major home improvement projects that require the skills and equipment from a professional contractor. Because of numerous offers online, choosing the right one can be difficult and time consuming. In order to verify a contractor’s qualification, it helps to have other sources of information such as feedbacks and comments from previous clients. It also helps that the company has a list of credentials and is recognized by a reputable organization. P H Décor has been in the industry for over 30 years and had worked with numerous clients in the local area. A gallery of the projects he has done in Blackpool is featured on the website. As a small workforce, he can provide affordable services due to minimal overhead costs. Feedbacks from previous clients are also posted on the website.



Visit phdpaintersanddecoratorsblackpool.co.uk to learn more about his painting and decorating services.



About P H Decor

Peter Harrison is a local and professional painter and decorator working in Blackpool and the surrounding areas. He provides a wide range of painting and decorating services. The company is located at Bispham, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0PR. His number is 07740 121026.