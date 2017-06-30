Pace Staffing Bolsters Human Resource with Temps in Olympia and Seattle

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Temporary is the remedy to growing staffing challenges in the industry. According to a recent Staffing Industry Analysts report, the USA temporary staffing market and the overall staffing market, both witnessed 3% growth in 2016. SIA further predicts that both temps in Olympia and Seattle and overall staffing will grow 3% in 2017 as well.



With 40 years of experience in the staffing industry, Pace Staffing is committed to assist companies in building successful teams and assist individuals to achieve successful careers.



To meet the demand for quality employees, the company has successfully developed a recruiting market over the years. The staffing experts can understand their client's unique workforce challenges and can propose effective solutions.



They understand what it takes to help people find a great job that matches their credentials and interests. They also know how to recruit top performers for their clients that will minimize workforce costs and protect their bottom lines. For their associates, they get the job that is right for them and can help find the right position they deserve.



The best part of temporary staffing is that the clients won't have to worry about employee's payroll. Pace Staffing will employ people for the clients to be deployed to their projects. In case the employers are not satisfied with the job, they can ask for the replacement from Pace Staffing. Because they have a reputation to live up to the expectation in the market, the company will be quick to respond and make sure that the clients get the right replacement.



When it comes to temporary staffing, there is no dearth of talent out there. They have the best talent on board who have vast experience and expertise in handling any projects.



For more information on recruiter in Seattle and Everett WA, visit https://www.pacestaffing.com or call them at 425-637-3312 (for employers) or 425-637-3311 (for Job Seekers).



