PACE Supply Opens in Fresno

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --PACE Supply, a leading wholesale distributor in Northern California, opened the doors of its newest location in Fresno, California. Located at 4569 E. Home Ave, the store will serve as a joint branch for PACE Supply and Premier Pump & Supply (a division of PACE Supply).



PACE Supply acquired the location when it purchased PAMSCO in 2018. Much of the staff from PAMSCO remains as the location went through an extensive remodel to re-open as PACE Supply.



"PAMSCO was a well-established company in the Fresno area. They had a long history and great customer relationships in the market," said Jim Bresnahan, Vice President of Sales. "Customers can continue to rely on PACE Supply's daily deliveries and quick will-call from our extensive stock of plumbing, fire, hydronic, wastewater, water treatment, water heater and waterworks products."



Branch Manager Aldo Innocenti is excited to lead the efforts; "We have built a team of local experts. We look forward to providing great service and an expansive product offering through our 40,000 square foot warehouse."



Innocenti previously served as a Branch Manager in Sacramento and has 20 years of industry experience.



About PACE Supply

PACE Supply Corp. is a leading wholesale distributor of plumbing supplies. Founded in 1994, PACE (Plumbers And Contractors Emporium) Supply is employee owned and operated. The company has over 20 wholesale locations, four Premier Bath & Kitchen locations in California and Hawaii, and ships products to customers internationally. PACE Supply is headquartered in Rohnert Park, California at 6000 State Farm Drive. Learn more about PACE Supply's products and services at www.pacesupply.com.



