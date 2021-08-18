Vista, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2021 --Pacific Plastics Injection Molding (PPIM), a division of Diversified Plastics, Inc. (DPI), recently expanded its 24,000-square foot facility to 46,000 square feet. Together, the DPI facility in Minnesota and the PPIM facility in California now total 99,000 square feet. In addition to meeting rapidly increasing manufacturing demand, the larger space is part of a three-year growth initiative.



In 2019, PPIM expanded its manufacturing, assembly and office space by 5,000 square feet. The company also added plastic-injection molding presses and an automation system. Since those additions, orders from new and existing customers have grown rapidly. An example is a PPIM customer that provides filters used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines. This growth has caused a shortage of warehouse space for raw materials and inventory of bulky parts for weekly shipments.



"While production has doubled, we did not have enough warehouse space," says Rob Gilman, PPIM general manager. "As a short-term solution, we added cargo containers in the shipping bay and parking lot."



PPIM will also expand its plastic-injection molding press capacity 20 percent by the end of the year. In mid-August, the company is beginning a transition to all-electric injection molding presses, which deliver faster output with precision-product quality.



This growth also results in more jobs in many departments. In April, PPIM hired a new production manager, Ray Rivas. At the beginning of June, Pablo Soto was appointed quality manager. There are now 120 employee-owners in the DPI and PPIM locations.



As part of a three-year growth initiative, a cleanroom will be added and ISO 13485 certification will be obtained at PPIM. This will broaden the company's medical-device manufacturing, assembling and packaging capabilities in a second location.



Visit www.pacificplastic.com for details on Pacific Plastics Injection Molding's services and capabilities or call +1 760.598.5333. For more information about Diversified Plastics, Inc., visit www.divplast.com, call +1 763.424.2525 or email dpisales@divplast.com.



About Pacific Plastics Injection Molding

Founded in 1980, Pacific Plastics Injection Molding (PPIM) produces custom injection molds and molded plastic parts to meet or exceed customer requirements, on schedule, at a competitive price. ISO 9001:2015 registered, the company has a fully integrated operation offering design, in-house and offshore tooling and production.



About Diversified Plastics, Inc.

Employee-owned Diversified Plastics, Inc. (DPI) is a custom plastic-injection molder and digital manufacturer of high-precision, close-tolerance parts and components for medical device, filtration, aerospace and a variety of other industrial markets. Founded in 1977, the company is a full-service contract manufacturer providing design for manufacturing assistance, additive manufacturing, mold construction and intricate molding as well as cleanroom assembly. In 2018, DPI purchased Pacific Plastics Injection Molding in Vista, Calif. DPI is ISO 9001:2015 and 13485:2003 certified, FDA registered, ITAR certified and UL registered.



