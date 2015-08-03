Pacific United Insurance Launches New Website for California Construction Industry

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2015 --Pacific United Insurance announced today that it has launched a new website, http://pacificunitedins.com, for the California construction industry. Offering information, policies and other resources, the site focuses on general liability, workers compensation, commercial auto and contractor bonds.



"The construction business is booming in California, which is good news," said Michael Benoit, President of Pacific United Insurance. "But… with all this activity comes risk. Prudent contractors will want to make sure that they are covered – without overspending or getting over-insured. That's where we help."



Pacific United Insurance is known for thorough research that results in competitively priced, comprehensive coverage. The agency has access to over 150 different markets and industry relationships. Its Contractor Insurance packages include General Liability, Workers Compensation and Commercial Auto. Pacific United also provides Bid Bonds, Performance Bonds and Contractor License Bonds.



The agency offers examples of its ability to provide value in insurance for clients. One client, a caulking contractor in San Diego, CA with 3 employees and a $50,000 payroll pays $4,785. Another, an electrical company in Sacramento with 2 employees at a $42,000 payroll pays just $2,978.



Pacific United was founded by Michael Benoit and Patricia Mosteller. Benoit is from Monterey Bay, California and graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Sacramento State. Mosteller grew up in the Queen City, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati.



http://pacificunitedins.com