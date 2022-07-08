Pack Edible Goods in Full-Colour Folding Carton Boxes

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --Wrapping cookies, pastries, and desserts take special consideration. Making confectionaries are beautiful, painstaking process, and the packaging needs to tie the presentation together. To assist shops delivering candy, confectionaries, and baked goods, Racer Boxes offers wholesale colour carton boxes that add to the delight and anticipation of that first bite. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/boxes/folding-carton-packaging/



Food Grad Wholesale Colour Carton Boxes



To enhance brand image, Racer Boxes' pastry and cake boxes come in different sizes, shapes, and styles. Some popular choices include straight-line boxes, crash lock bottom boxes, 4-corner glued boxes, and 6-corner glue boxes.



Clients can choose from different stocks to create a more customized look. For example, the coated recyclable board is not only FDA-compliant for dry foodstuffs, it's coated with a thin layer of kaolin clay that makes printing more vibrant and smooth. Made from recycled paperboard, it's a great option for sustainably oriented industries, ready to show off cutting-edge, forward-thinking operations.



Benefits of Folding Carton Packaging



· Ideal choice for product packaging and shipping

· Lightweight

· No assembly is needed on some styles

· Great printing quality to showcase your brand and designs



Racer Printing's full-colour folding carton boxes can withstand even the worst packing and storage conditions. Produced in Richmond, British Columbia warehouse using high precision machinery, these folding carton boxes are high quality and can be custom-designed to create a unique look for any business.



For more information about folding carton boxes from Racer Printing and Manufacturing, contact 604-270-8205 or info@racerboxes.com. Finding the right folding carton box to package and ship baked goods is a pretty sweet deal. With a little outside-the-box thinking, the team at Racer Boxes can make it happen.



About Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing

Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing is the cardboard box producer serving British Columbia, Canada and Washington State, US. Get top quality corrugated cardboard boxes delivered to your busines. These corrugated box products are 100% made in Canada and all of corrugated box materials are exclusively sourced from Canada or the USA. Our services include corrugated glued carton / kraft agricultural boxes, baker boxes, box delivery, box printing, custom boxes, die cut boxes, display cartons, mailers, garment boxes, and much more. For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.



Racer Boxes

Richy

604-270-8205

Company Website: https://racerboxes.com