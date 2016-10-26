PADI is so happy and amazed with the exceptionaly high standard of quality training provided by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod and the PADI IDC Gili Islands they have decided to revamp the 2017 PADI IDC Schedule for the area.
Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --PADI cannot get enough of seeing Holly's Instructor graduates and have scheduled 12 Instructor Examination sessions for the year and the 2017 schedule is now available.
2017 Sessions - total time to complete the PADI IDC Preparation + PADI IDC + EFRI
Session 1. January 9th - January 29th
Session 2. January 29th - February 18th
Session 3. February 13th -March 5th
Session 4. March 20 - April 9th
Session 5. April 24 - May 14th
Session 6. May 29th - June 18th
Session 7. July 3rd - July 22nd
Session 8. August 7th - August 27th
Session 9. September 11th - October 1st
Session 10. September 28th - October 18th
Session 11. October 16th - November 5th
Session 12. November 20th - December 10th
The course takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia and offers candidates the highest possible standard of training facilities. The program is fully conducted by Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has developed a high quality program that teaches PADI IDC Indonesia candidates how to conduct all aspects of running PADI Scuba Diving Activities and Programs and received Multiple PADI IDC Indonesia Reviews on TripAdvisor and other social media pages such as the PADI IDC Gili Fan Page on Facebook.
Contact:
JT Dive Advice
The Gili Islands IDC
idc@trawangandive.com
+62 (0)821-4785-0413
www.idc-gili.com