Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --PADI cannot get enough of seeing Holly's Instructor graduates and have scheduled 12 Instructor Examination sessions for the year and the 2017 schedule is now available.



2017 Sessions - total time to complete the PADI IDC Preparation + PADI IDC + EFRI



Session 1. January 9th - January 29th

Session 2. January 29th - February 18th

Session 3. February 13th -March 5th

Session 4. March 20 - April 9th

Session 5. April 24 - May 14th

Session 6. May 29th - June 18th

Session 7. July 3rd - July 22nd

Session 8. August 7th - August 27th

Session 9. September 11th - October 1st

Session 10. September 28th - October 18th

Session 11. October 16th - November 5th

Session 12. November 20th - December 10th



The course takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia and offers candidates the highest possible standard of training facilities. The program is fully conducted by Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has developed a high quality program that teaches PADI IDC Indonesia candidates how to conduct all aspects of running PADI Scuba Diving Activities and Programs and received Multiple PADI IDC Indonesia Reviews on TripAdvisor and other social media pages such as the PADI IDC Gili Fan Page on Facebook.



