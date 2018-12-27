Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2018 --2018 has seen yet again 100% of students who finished professional Instructor training with Holly and have gone on to be successful in the PADI Instructor Examination (I.E); providing new Instructors with the necessary certifications and qualifications to start a career as scuba diving Instructors as well as benefiting from additional training workshops designed to provide candidates with the knowledge, skills and confidence to be successful within any team based dive shop environment and gain a competitive edge over other brand new scuba diving instructors. Including the ability to schedule, plan and conduct recreational PADI programs in an efficient, safe and fun manner.



Having issued over 226 PADI Specialty certifications during 2018, Holly has seen an increase in professional Instructors choosing to take environmentally aware programs such as Project AWARE and Dive Against Debris as well as a general increase in new scuba diving Instructors looking to provide future students with training in specialty areas of diving.



Another great thing is that in 2018 Holly has seen more ex Instructor candidates returning to take PADI IDC Staff Instructor training giving them a more in-depth view of the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) whilst using personal teaching experiences to help others develop a professional career as many of these Instructors already are. Many previously certified PADI IDC Staff Instructors are also on track working towards the PADI Course Director rating and taking the PADI Master Instructor (MI) preparation training whilst working locally in the Gili Islands and beyond.



As one of the highest certifying scuba diving Instructor trainers within the recreational diving Industry, Holly has seen a variety of different personalities travel to Gili Trawangan to take advantage of the undisputed excellence in Instructor level dive training offered. The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) itself takes place at the only ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (IDC) to be established on the Island of Gili Trawangan offering world class professional PADI training facilities.



Ultimately the astonishing certification numbers clearly illustrate massive popularity amongst those looking to develop a solid start in this amazing and dynamic career teaching people to dive and providing further training opportunities and also demonstrate Holly's sheer experience in training new PADI Scuba Diving Instructors.



There are many ways to find out more information about taking professional Instructor training with Holly. Primarily the first port of call would be the PADI IDC Gili Islands Website which outlines available courses, course prices, course structure and what to generally expect from this training opportunity. First-hand Independent reviews of the training can also be seen on the Gili IDC TripAdvisor PADI Instructor Development Page for peace of mind.



Alternatively, candidates can contact Holly directly at holly@gili-idc.com.



Contact:

JustinTime Dive Advice

Dive Publications

holly@gili-idc.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.giliidc.com