Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --During 2020 Industry Award Winning Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director issued over 253 PADI Instructor level certifications and once again received the Platinum & Elite-300 Awards for the eighth year in a row.



So although the amount of certifications in 2021 is much lower than the normal and there has been global lockdowns, flight restrictions, and increased border control, many people still found a way to make it to Gili Trawangan, Indonesia to find PADI Course Director Holly Macleod and take the necessary training and preparation for a new career as a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor. The combination of world-class training facilities and Holly's pure industry experience allows the programs to still take place regardless of the chaos developing around the world.



The program takes place at the only ever 5 Star PADI IDC Career Development Centre (CDC) to have ever been established in Gili Trawangan offering multiple swimming pools, spacious boats and an overall easy layout to easily and quickly integrate any regulatory or recommended health protocols without disrupting to flow for the training program.



One of the main reasons for professional Divemaster's choosing professional Instructor level training with Holly Macleod is the pure quality of training and experience offered. Taking place in a PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Centre (CDC) provides candidates with the peace of mind that training facilities are of the highest possible standards available. Having received Multiple Industry Awards including the PADI Platinum Status and the Elite 300 Instructor Award for the past eight years consecutively also allows candidates to be safe in the knowledge the Industry itself has also identified the program offered by Holly to be of the highest possible standard available.



Other than Industry authorized award schemes, professional divers often will make the choice based on Holly's own personal wealth of experience and the fact that all Instructor training has been designed to incorporate this experience to provide new instructors with a real-life introduction to teaching recreational dive courses.



Having issued over 3000 Instructor level certifications in the Gili Islands alone, receiving the Platinum and Elite 300 Awards for the past 8 years in a row, PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has been working within the diving industry for over 17 years with experience from a variety of global diving destinations including Honduras, Thailand, Australia, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia & Singapore. All Instructor level training has been purposely designed to incorporate this experience and provide new instructors with real-life scenarios preparing for the exact situations that may be expected whilst working a scuba diving instructor and therefore able to deal with a variety of situations in a variety of different conditions. In short, Holly Macleod has the pure experience to assist professional divers in developing skills, knowledge, and confidence to be highly successful and is the perfect person to consult when making the transition into a new career knowing exactly what is expected from new instructors and of course what new scuba diving instructors should expect from the diving industry.



For those looking to take training during 2021, potential Instructors can check out the latest PADI IDC Indonesia Schedule and start planning when to join this amazing opportunity. The program can also be found through searching social media sites such as the IDC Gili Islands Instagram Page, highlighting all of the latest news and updates, as well as showing photos of past and present candidates taking training. For fist hand reviews prospective instructors can simply check out the PADI IDC Gili Islands on TripAdvisor.



Contact:

JustinTime Dive Advice

Dive Publications

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

info@idc-gili.com

www.giliidc.com