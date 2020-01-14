PADI Course Director Holly Macleod Introduces the New PADI Dive Medic to the Gili IDC Curriculum

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2020 --This brand new PADI EFR Distinctive Specialty is a great addition to diver skills for any rescue diver or above and according to a statement on The Diver Medic website: 'The purpose of the EFR approved Diving Emergency Medical Responder (DEMR) Specialty Course is to provide the knowledge and skills that are necessary for an emergency to help reduce pain, sustain life and minimize the consequences of an injury or sudden illness. The course is to teach students to be prepared, confident and armed with the knowledge to take control and deal with virtually any non-diving and diving-based medical or traumatic emergency. This is the next level up from first aid training.' Topics that will be covered during the new DEMR Course include familiar subjects such as decompression illness, oxygen toxicity, and ear injuries, and also less well-known subjects such as PFO (hole in the heart) and IPO (immersion pulmonary oedema), a condition which is not well understood, yet thought to be responsible for a number of serious diving-related incidents.



Having recently certified as a DAN Diver Medical Technician and a PADI EFR approved Diving Emergency Medical Responder (DEMR) Distinctive Specialty Instructor Industry Leading Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod plans to not only improve the PADI Emergency First Response Instructor (EFRI) Course by including some important issues currently not covered by the syllabus but also plans to offer the PADI EFR Diving Emergency Medical Responder (DEMR) Distinctive Specialty to Rescue Divers and above.



The great thing is that 2020 sees a brand new PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) curriculum issued by PADI Worldwide which is aimed to introduce the general philosophy of thinking like an Instructor whilst focusing on a more practical approach to instructor training particularly when it comes to continuing education programs such as Adventures in Diving, Advanced Diver and Rescue Diver training.



So, all in all, 2020 will be a fantastic year providing all round a more streamlined, up to date and improved Instructor level training and coupled with a more extensive focus on providing up to date and more extensive First Aid training will for sure see an overall higher standard of professional Instructors leaving the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with PADI Course Director Holly Macleod and consequently an overall higher standard of divers generally trained by those Instructors.



If you're a professional diver looking to take the next step and become a professional Scuba Diving Instructor you really are in the right place to gain a training experience which is already considered to be at a level way over and above that generally found within the industry. There will be 10 opportunities to take the PADI IDC Indonesia Program during 2020 and the PADI IDC Gili Islands schedule is now available. To find out more check out first hand Gili Islands PADI IDC and Gili Islands PADI IDC Reviews.



