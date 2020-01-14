PADI IDC Gili Islands Announces a Great Year with over 460 PADI Instructor Certifications in 2019

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2020 --Although the Gili Islands have had a real reductions of visitors over the first two quarters of the year PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has still issued over 460 PADI Certifications and of course, this figure is inclusive of Open Water Scuba Instructor (OWSI), Emergency First Response Instructor (EFRI) and a range Specialty Instructors certifications including Deep, Enriched Air, Wreck, Oxygen Provider, Search and Recovery, Photography, Drift, Self-Reliant, Night, Shark, Dive Against Debris and Side mount.



As well as being a great place to train as a scuba diving instructor on the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC); the Gili Islands offer great conditions for Instructor Specialty training. All sites are situated close to shore and are accessed by short boat journeys to and from the beach in front of the dive shop. To complement the great underwater training conditions the PADI IDC is entirely conducted by Industry Leading Award-Winning Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has a wealth of industry experience spanning over 15 years and working in a variety of different diving destinations and within a range of different diving related jobs. The program takes place every month and offers World Class training facilities at the only ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to have been established in Gili Trawangan. Although the PADI Professional IDC Instructor training has always been continuously updated and fine-tuned to provide the absolute highest possible standard of training, there are plenty of new additions and revisions to the program in 2020.



First of all, the new PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) curriculum is officially unveiled by PADI and of course, Industry Leading Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has already run a number of these new revised IDC curriculums during the PADI sanctioned beta testing phase in the second half of last year. So having already streamlined and fine-tuned the new curriculum on the PADI IDC here in the Gili Islands with Holly Macleod, candidates can expect to get the absolute highest possible standard of professional Instructor level training and a range of purposely designed experience-based workshops based on both new PADI IDC requirements, professional instructor feedback as well as Holly's personal experience teaching the full range of PADI courses and programs. The schedule has also been revised to include a range of additional workshops based around an increased focus on Rescue Diver training and continuing education programs such as the Deep Adventure Diver and Specialty programs.



Along with the new PADI IDC Curriculum, there is also the need for PADI Staff Instructors, Master Instructors, and PADI Course Directors to update. There has already been a number of scheduled Regional PADI IDC Update Seminars, but for those that were unable to attend Holly Macleod will be running the PADI IDC Curriculum Update Program during 2020 which is a requirement for those working within PADI Instructor training. Another course newly developed is the PADI IDC Instructor trainer Internship Programs allowing seasoned PADI Scuba Diving Instructors to take full advantage of not only taking the PADI IDC Staff Instructor Course but to join on subsequent Instructor Programs mastering Instructor training delivery and allowing staff Instructors to actually assist in developing new Instructors.



Another new addition is an increased focus in First Aid. Having recently qualified as a DAN Diver Medical Technician and a PADI EFR approved Diving Emergency Medical Responder (DEMR) Distinctive Specialty Instructor, Holly plans to firstly improve the current PADI Emergency First Response Instructor (EFRI) Course over and above that required by the EFRI syllabus and also to offer the brand new PADI EFR approved Diving Emergency Medical Responder (DEMR) Specialty Course.



To find out more about the New PADI IDC Indonesia curriculum or the PADI IDC Gili Islands SI Staff Instructor course simply contact PADI CD Holly Macleod in the Gili Islands for more information. Another great idea is to check out the PADI IDC Gili Islands Reviews on TripAdvisor.



