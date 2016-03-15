Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --The program takes place every month in the Gili Islands, Indonesia which is a rapidly growing tourist destination attracting an astonishing amount of holiday makers from all warps of life. From the budget backpackers looking for a new experience staying in one of the many home stays to the high end luxury holiday maker looking to grab a couple of weeks on a tropical island offering stunning palm swept beaches and warm tropical waters. Therefore there is an abundance of tourists looking to take their first dive course and explore the rich underwater environment offered around the Gili Islands. It is also popular with experienced divers offering a range of dive sites only a stone's throw away and plenty of continuing education courses allowing divers to fine tune their knowledge and skills.



This makes Gili Trawangan one of the best locations in the world for dive training at all levels. As the Gili Islands sees so many new and experienced divers taking courses there is a wealth of experience and professionalism available making any dive training activity a highly fun and enjoyable experience whilst gaining the very latest and up to date training available.



Both the location and the diving infrastructure of the island make it the perfect place to begin a career within the recreational diving industry gaining immediate exposure to the diving industry and gaining vast amounts of experience on a popular tropical Indonesian island.



The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) takes place at Trawangan Dive; which was the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in the Gili Islands and the entire Lombok region. Today Trawangan Dive remains the only PADI CDC Center in Gili Trawangan and offers world-class facilities including a dedicated instructor training classroom, 2 training pools, dedicated IDC boat and beachside bar and restaurant.



The program takes place every month and is fully conducted by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, who has gained a huge reputation for providing an extremely high level of quality and delivering the highest possible standard of education within the industry in a fun, interactive and easy to understand format allowing new instructors to get the best possible start to their rewarding and successful career within the industry.



The success of the program can be directly monitored through the PADI IDC Gili Islands Fan Page on Facebook which is continuously updated with the latest news, photos of current programs and future events. For professional PADI divers who are serious about developing a career as a scuba diving instructor, the PADI IDC Gili Islands Info Pack is a great start providing all the relevant information about the program in 2016.



For further information or to enroll on the program potential candidates can contact Holly directly.



Contact:

Justin Time

The Gili Islands IDC

idc@trawangandive.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

Website: www.idc-gili.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GiliIDC

http://gili-idc.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/padi_idc_indonesia_gili_islands_2016.pdf