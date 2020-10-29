PADI IDC Gili Islands News and Updates for 2021 with Holly Macleod Industry Leading Platinum PADI CD

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2020 --The PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, Indonesia with Industry Leading Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is already considered the best option when training as a scuba diving Instructor. In 2021 the course has added new components to further develop an already proven model.



During 2021 there will be 9 opportunities to join the PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course with Industry Leader and Award Winning Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod.



Session 1: January 5th - January 25th (PADI Exam Jan 26th & 27th)

Session 2: February 9TH - March 1st (PADI Exam March 2nd & 3rd)

Session 3: March 16th - April 5th (PADI Exam April 6th & 7th)

Session 4: April 20th - May 10th (PADI Exam May 11th & 12th)

Session 5: June 1st - June 21st (PADI Exam June 22nd & 23rd)

Session 6: July 20th - August 9th (PADI Exam Aug 10th & 11th)

Session 7: August 31st - September 20th (PADI Exam Sept 21st & 22nd)

Session 8: October 12th - November 1st (PADI Exam Nov 2nd & 3rd)

Session 9: November 16th - December 6th (PADI Exam Dec 7th & 8th)



All professional Instructor training is entirely conducted by PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who offers a wealth of direct industry experience. Having taught professional PADI Courses and Programs for over 17 years in a variety of different global diving destinations including Honduras, Thailand, Australia, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and of course Indonesia; Holly has developed an Instructor training experience that goes well beyond the minimum curriculum laid out by PADI. Having issued well over 3000 Instructor level certifications in the Gili Islands alone combined with personal Industry experience; Holly knows firsthand what potential employers are looking for when recruiting new Instructors and conversely what new scuba diving instructors can expect from potential employers. The program has been continuously recognized through the PADI awards scheme and Holly has earned the Platinum PADI status and Elite 300 Instructor Award consecutively for 8 years.



For 2021 a number of minor changes are taking place with the program. The IDC will be conducted over 21 days and although some of the PADI IDC curriculum has shifted to an online portion, the program has been adjusted to accommodate. Some classroom sessions are replaced by elearning and Holly will conduct a review of these topics, applying them to previous personal experiences directly after candidates have participated online.



The Emergency First Response Instructor (EFRI) Course is conducted directly before candidates cover PADI Rescue Diver training to give candidates a more complete picture of emergency protocol. As a DAN Dive Medic Technician and a PADI Diving Emergency Medical Responder, Holly has added some potentially lifesaving components to the EFRI program. Additional components include the use of purpose made tourniquets to manage serious bleeding, the use of adjuncts to improve airway control and advanced resuscitation techniques including bag valve mask (BVM)/ resuscitation.



The IDC now stipulates that a deep dive scenario needs to be conducted; rather than just a simple discussion and explanation Holly has designed an experience based workshop scenario to highlight many of the misconceptions about continuing education. Candidates will conduct the entire deep dive scenario in a role play situation. Participants will include referral divers so candidates will need to screen, evaluate and assess the diver before the dive. The candidate will then need to consider a reasonable level of control to execute the required tasks whilst making the dive as interesting as possible.



Another unique workshop covers international standards, procedures and legislative regulation. This new component looks at standards from an industry perspective regardless of organisation. Covering the WRSTC (World Recreational Scuba Training Council) regulations and International ISO/EN/DIN globally recognised standards. Candidates will also focus on local legislative and governmental regulations where in some countries it is required to follow additional health and safety guidelines that apply to recreational diving.



Another fun workshop is organizing and planning training activities within certain parameters. Candidates will work in teams and are assigned a location and course or activity to conduct; then plan, organise and conduct the task under the local conditions and the constraints that apply. All are based on locations where PADI CD Holly has worked before and are designed to get participants to find solutions by discussing and working as a team to solve problems whilst having fun doing so.



For professional Divemaster's looking to go beyond the PADI IDC Curriculum and gain a standard of training considered to be way over and above that generally found, The PADI IDC Indonesia is a great way to do it. Candidates will develop the necessary skills, knowledge and confidence to be highly successful teaching others to dive. All of the latest news and updates can be found on the PADI IDC Gili Instagram Page and prospective candidates can also check out first hand PADI IDC Gili Islands Reviews on TripAdvisor.



Contact:

JustinTime Dive Advice

Dive Publications

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

info@idc-gili.com

www.giliidc.com