Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is extremely passionate about providing a quality learning experience and has therefore made a continuous effort to update and improve the overall quality of education provided and the way in which it is delivered. As well as a brand new 2017 Schedule, there are a few updates from the course that have been added during 2016.



Duration Dates for Prep + IDC + IE +EFRI



Session 1 - January 9th - January 29th

Session 2 - February 13th – March 5th

Session 3 - March 19th – April 8th

Session 4 - April 23rd - May 13th

Session 5 - May 21st – June 10th

Session 6 - June 21st – July 10th

Session 7 - July 30th – August 19th

Session 8 - September 10th - September 30th

Session 9 - October 23rd - November 12th

Session 10 - November 20th – December 10th



Additional updates to the program include increased group based workshops designed to enhance teamwork within the group whilst also allowing candidates to get to know each other and making the first steps of personal networking within the industry. Also, New real life workshops have been added to the schedule and are designed to introduce some techniques and methods of organizing training activities for student divers. Workshops take place in the classroom, beach, swimming pool and the ocean and concentrates on how to setup and maintain training activities at any specific dive site. Also, the schedule has now been adjusted to allow for additional study review and remedial l training during the program. So as candidates can review and master any sections from the program that they feel need the extra attention.



The Gili Islands as a destination has seen a rapid grow in tourist visitors and continues to grow year upon year and therefore, the diving industry has blossomed into a highly professional mecca for people looking to take entry level dive courses in a tropical location. Dive jobs are fairly easy to come by as the rapid growth in entry level dive courses has also spurned on a need for local dive operators to employ additional scuba diving instructors to meet the ever increasing supply of student divers.



The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly is designed to provide a standard of education taken beyond that of the required PADI Syllabus and to a level that is way over and above that generally seen within the industry whilst also making it fun at the same time. The program also includes many additional components which have been introduced by Holly and based on personal experience within the industry. Holly has over a decade experience within the recreational diving industry and has previously worked in a range of dive related roles and within a variety of worldwide locations and knows exactly what employers are seeking for when looking for staff.



The 11 day PADI IDC Program is complemented by 4 day Preparation course takes place at Trawangan Dive; the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan and benefits from world class dive training facilities. Updates on the program can be easily found on the PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Page as well being able to see the progress of previous and current candidates in action. Complemented by the PADI IDC Gili TripAdvisor reviews and the PADI IDC Indonesia website, it's clearly the first port of call for a professional Divemaster looking to take advantage of PADI Instructor training offered by PADI Course Director Holly Macleod.



