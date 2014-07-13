PADI IDC Gili Islands Searches for PADI Open Water Scuba Instructors for Brand New Dive Center

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2014 --If someone's looking to take their PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) and start a new career as an PADI Scuba Diving Instructor the IDC Gili Islands is most likely the best place to start the journey.



The course is run every month at Trawangan Dive; the first ever established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center in Lombok and the Gili Islands. The dive center itself is part of a group of dive centers scattered across Indonesia and of course all instructors within the group start their journey there on the PADI IDC program. The program itself is conducted by renowned Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod and after each program has finished she is always available to assist candidates with their CV construction and assist in the process of actually looking for work. Obviously this would be the first port of call for any job vacancies within the group and for vacancies within their affiliate dive center network.



This year there will be a new addition to the Group so the Gili IDC Indonesia will be looking to provide an entire team of dive instructors for the new shop and therefore this is great opportunity for someone who wishes to work straight away after their PADI IDC within a busy dive center in the Gili Islands. Potential applicants need to have taken their PADI Instructor training at the Gili IDC Indonesia and need be a team player and willing to work within a busy dive shop.



