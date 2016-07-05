PADI IDC in Indonesia Weighs in on Gili Islands vs Bali vs Komodo in Terms of Quality

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --When looking at Indonesia there are three places where people tend to look first; Bali, Komodo, and the Gili Islands. Komodo currently does not offer the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) but it is definitely on the agenda of some of the larger dive operators in the area.



Komodo offers some of the best dive sites in the world and some of the most challenging conditions available and is great for improving general diving skills and getting to see a wealth of marine life offered within the National Park. However there are less entry level dive programs being conducted within the area and therefore access to training options is limited in terms of Divemasters and Instructors looking to assist with the range of PADI programs. In terms of Instructor training logistics on a fundamental basis can be seen as difficult and rigorous, many operators don't offer swimming pools, dive sites are situated a number of hours away by boat and classroom facilities tend to be limited. Once the training is finished it can be difficult to find work within the local area as the number of dive shops are limited and there are many local people working as dive guides and trip directors.



Bali has long been a dive destination and operators do offer the full range of PADI programs and have done so for many years. Professional level diving program are conducted to a high standard and offer a high level of experience. Diving in Bali is fantastic and offers a range of different conditions but one major drawback is that dive sites are situated a long way away from the dive shops, sometimes more than a 2-hour drive so logistics can be difficult or time-consuming. Instructor training is offered at all the big dive shops; many are situated on the main bypass so therefore both cars and boats are required to reach the dive sites which can weigh heavily on the daily schedule, which in turn becomes dependent on Bali's notorious traffic congestion issues. Once trained as a scuba diving instructor there are many dive shops around Bali to try and get employment; however Bali is a big draw for fun divers and courses tend to be expensive so there are only so many entry level divers choosing to take the first steps in diving and exploring the underwater world.



The Gili Islands of the coast of Lombok offers a paradise tropical island well known for a number of things including palm swept beaches, sunset views over Bali and its towering volcano, night time entertainment and of course diving. Diving is relatively inexpensive in Gili Trawangan and the island has some of the largest certifying dive centers within the archipelago of Indonesia so there is no shortage of PADI diving programs going on. The crowd tends to be a lot younger than that of neighboring Bali and the general attire is board shorts and bikinis. The diving is good, although not as good as Komodo or Bali, but much more accessible and dive centers offer single dives whereby sites are situated on average 5 minutes ride away by boat and all dive centers are situated directly on the beach. The sheer volume of dive courses taking place on the islands means that professional level divers get the best possible exposure to the industry in its raw form. In Gili Trawangan, new Instructors will find that rather than asking around for work or to gain experience by team teaching or assisting, centers are often looking for qualified Instructors to help with the ever increasing work flow.



For Instructor level training on the Island, you will find the PADI IDC Indonesia Program offered by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod which is considered to be one of the best instructor training options available within the scuba diving industry. The program takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan offering world class facilities. Although dive centers on the island always have a requirement for new instructors there is the option of team teaching with seasoned instructors to gain experience and to get familiar with the programs. The IDC is designed to be highly educational and fun providing new instructors with the confidence and knowledge to go on and develop a rewarding and successful career as scuba diving instructors.



