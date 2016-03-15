Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --The program takes place at Trawangan Dive; the first established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in the Gili Islands. Today Trawangan Dive remains the only PADI 5 Star CDC Center in Gili Trawangan and provides world class facilities and the best possible training options for professional divers. The dive center offers the best possible facilities including 2 swimming pools, dedicated Instructor training boat, classroom facilities, purpose built Open Water training site and beachside restaurant and bar.



The program is entirely conducted by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has gained an extremely good reputation for both excellence and success. As well as being awarded the "Platinum Status" and the PADI "Elite" Instructor Award Holly has gained recognition for the program by way of the "commitment to Instructor Development" Awards. Holly has received countless "certificates of excellence" from PADI based upon the feedback of previous candidates.



Gili Trawangan is a fantastic place to set the wheels in motion for a new career as a PADI Scuba Diving Instructor as there are many busy shops based within the Gili Islands and therefore plenty of opportunities for new instructors. During high season the islands become extremely popular with tourists, many of whom choose to take introductory or beginner diving courses and therefore instructors can be seen as some of the most experienced within the industry as Gili Trawangan has become one of the best locations for new Instructors to start working and to gain that crucial immediate experience.



Therefore the success of the program can be put down to a combination of location, facilities, reputation and an extremely high level of education and training. To find out more about this unique program professional divers can find all the latest news and updates through the PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Page. The full schedule and course structure can be found in the PADI IDC Indonesia Information Pack as well as specific dates for the course. Previous students can be seen on the PADI IDC Indonesia Show Reel.



