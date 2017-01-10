The exceptional quality of training provided by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod on the PADI IDC Indonesia has now been sighted by PADI Asia Pacific and Regional Representatives as an area of exceptional Instructor level PADI training and expanded the PADI Examination schedule.
Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --There will now be 12 opportunities to take advantage of the best possible scuba diving instructor level training available. The Gili Islands is a great place to kick start a new career within the diving industry as Indonesia is now a rapidly growing economy and tourism being one of the biggest players in that game, with diving having always played its role as one of the major draws for tourists visiting Indonesia. During the past couple of years Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has seen literally hundreds of professional divers taking the PADI IDC Indonesia Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands and by having so many highly trained scuba diving instructors certified over this period makes way for new divers to receive the best possible entry level training experiences across Asia and beyond. There is also further opportunities for professional scuba divers to take advantage of receiving a quality Instructor level training experience conducted at the highest possible standard available by Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod. All Instructor level training Programs take place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan.
2017 see's 12 opportunities for professional divers to take advantage of the superior training offered on the PADI IDC Gili Islands Program.
Session 1. January 9th - January 29th
Session 2. January 29th - February 18th
Session 3. February 13th -March 5th
Session 4. March 20 - April 9th
Session 5. April 24 - May 14th
Session 6. May 29th - June 18th
Session 7. July 3rd - July 22nd
Session 8. August 7th - August 27th
Session 9. September 11th - October 1st
Session 10. September 28th - October 18th
Session 11. October 16th - November 5th
Session 12. November 20th - December 10th