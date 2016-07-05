Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --With its incredibly cheap local accommodation and living costs and tropical palm swept beaches it's not surprising many Divemasters are choosing to travel from places like Cairns and other parts of Australia to take the PADI IDC in the Gili Islands with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod.



First of all living costs are far cheaper in the Gili Islands allowing people to get a reasonably nice standard of accommodation and good food options at a far cheaper price than in Cairns or other parts of Australia. The Instructor Development Course (IDC) is also far more affordable and considered to be conducted to the highest possible standard available within the industry. There are also many flight routes available from Australian airports to Lombok and Bali and Jet Star have recently started running 3 budget flights a week to Bali which, combined with a fast boat ride is a convenient way to get to the Gili Islands. Also, of course, many divers wish to see something different and the Gili Islands offers the perfect getaway location in which to take professional dive training. Gili Trawangan is a tropical island offering the perfect combination of intense quality professional training and laid back island lifestyle. The island caters to a variety of tourists and therefore offers multiple activities outside of the diving industry. It is also important to consider the professional aspect of choosing to take professional instructor training on Gili Trawangan. The program offered by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has gained a massive reputation for its pure quality of training which is conducted to the highest possible standard available within the diving industry; and of course Holly's industry experience which is made up of over 12 years of working in a variety of locations around the world and in a variety of dive-related positions.



The program is fully conducted by Holly and is designed to ensure that candidates receive the highest standard of quality education whilst also having fun. All training takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) on the island benefiting from world class training facilities and a good flow of divers taking PADI programs. There are many busy dive shops situated in the Gili Islands and there is always a need for new instructors so finding work can be a relatively easy task.



All of the latest updates and news from the program can be found on the PADI IDC Gili Islands Facebook Fan Page where previous and current progress of candidates can also be seen. The PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) can be seen by checking out the PADI IDC Indonesia Facility slideshow on YouTube.



For the full information on schedules, start dates, course content and all other relevant information check out the downloadable PADI IDC Gili Brochure.



