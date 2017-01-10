The PADI IDC Indonesia with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is now seen as the “Benchmark” of Scuba Diving Instructor training and has seen PADI Asia Pacific Regional Representatives campaigning to increase the program intake. Now the PADI IDC in the Gili Islands offers more opportunities to join the program.
Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --During 2017 PADI Asia Pacific and PADI Regional Managers have planned 12 Instructor Examination sessions for the Gili Islands. The Gili IDC Program with Holly Macleod is already considered one of the best possible training options available within industry for professional Divemasters looking to expand diving knowledge, skills and education to a level way beyond that generally seen within the recreational diving industry and allow candidates to enter a career as professional PADI scuba diving instructors with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed within this exciting and dynamic industry.
During 2017 the PADI IDC Indonesia will be conducting 12 Instructor Development Courses (IDC) throughout the year therefore allowing more opportunity for professional divers to take the program.
Session 1. January 9th - January 29th
Session 2. January 29th - February 18th
Session 3. February 13th -March 5th
Session 4. March 20 - April 9th
Session 5. April 24 - May 14th
Session 6. May 29th - June 18th
Session 7. July 3rd - July 22nd
Session 8. August 7th - August 27th
Session 9. September 11th - October 1st
Session 10. September 28th - October 18th
Session 11. October 16th - November 5th
Session 12. November 20th - December 10th