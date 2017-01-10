PADI IDC Gili Islands

PADI IDC Indonesia Recently Noted as the "Benchmark" of Instructor Level Training 2017 with Holly Macleod, Multi Awarded Platinum PADI Course Director in Gili Islands

The PADI IDC Indonesia with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is now seen as the “Benchmark” of Scuba Diving Instructor training and has seen PADI Asia Pacific Regional Representatives campaigning to increase the program intake. Now the PADI IDC in the Gili Islands offers more opportunities to join the program.

 

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --During 2017 PADI Asia Pacific and PADI Regional Managers have planned 12 Instructor Examination sessions for the Gili Islands. The Gili IDC Program with Holly Macleod is already considered one of the best possible training options available within industry for professional Divemasters looking to expand diving knowledge, skills and education to a level way beyond that generally seen within the recreational diving industry and allow candidates to enter a career as professional PADI scuba diving instructors with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed within this exciting and dynamic industry.

During 2017 the PADI IDC Indonesia will be conducting 12 Instructor Development Courses (IDC) throughout the year therefore allowing more opportunity for professional divers to take the program.



Session 1.	January 9th - January 29th

Session 2.	January 29th - February 18th

Session 3.	February 13th -March 5th

Session 4.	March 20 - April 9th

Session 5.	April 24 - May 14th

Session 6.	May 29th - June 18th

Session 7.	July 3rd - July 22nd

Session 8.	August 7th - August 27th

Session 9.	September 11th - October 1st

Session 10.	September 28th - October 18th

Session 11.	October 16th - November 5th

Session 12.	November 20th - December 10th

The Program takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia and the first to be established in Lombok and the Gili Islands and therefore offers the very highest standard of training facilities available within the PADI recreational diving industry. As well as offering world class 5 Star CDC training facilities, the program also benefits from the first class training experience offered by Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, who has one multiple awards for the program she offers and for her own commitment to professional scuba diving education.

There are many ways to find out more about this exciting opportunity including all of the usual media channels including YouTube, where information about the dive center and the program can be found as well as a few videos of past candidates in action including the PADI IDC Gili Islands 2016 Video showing the most recent candidates. Facebook is also great for research, with all of the latest news and information about the PADI IDC Indonesia Program documented of the Fan Page. Of course, the best way to find out what it's really like is to hear it from people who have done it and when it comes to Instructor training the TripAdvisor PADI IDC Indonesia reviews allow professional divers to get an honest opinion from previous candidates.

