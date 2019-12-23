PADI IDC Staff Instructor Update – Gili Islands – Holly Macleod

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2019 --First of all, it is most important that current PADI IDC Staff Instructors understand that its not just a simple case of sitting through, following and joining a Revised PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) and that an actual update will be required before actually getting involved in the new Revised Program.



There are actually two options for Staff Instructors to update. The first is to attend a live PADI Instructor Development Update. The second option is to attend a Course Director conducted update.



As a highly experience Multiple Award Winning Industry Leading Platinum rated PADI Course Director; Holly Macleod has already put together the prospective PADI IDC Revision Update and will be starting to run the program from January 2020. Having already tried and tested the new Revised Curriculum during 2019, Holly can provide some valuable insight into specific methods and techniques of delivering the revised curriculum whilst meeting all of the required objectives and performance requirements laid out within this exciting new course in a fun, safe and educational way.



To join the PADI IDC Staff Instructor update with Holly candidates must be renewed and in teaching status, and must have purchased all of the revised PADI IDC material. Holly can then conduct the required update and complete, sign and submit the Update Agreement and Statement of Understanding.



During the update program, IDC Staff Instructors are required to cover a number of topics in detail which include an Introduction to the Revised IDC Curriculum, the Standards and Curriculum Overview, using the new materials, a Knowledge Development Evaluation Training Workshop and a Confined and Open Water Evaluation Training Workshop. As Holly has already conducted the Revised PADI IDC a number of times there is also the possibility of looking into scheduling, sequencing, planning and organising training segments and discussing proved, experience-based methods and techniques that have been already successfully implemented.



To find out more about the PADI IDC Gili Islands Program or to enroll directly into our Revised Gili PADI IDC Update Program contact Industry Award Winning Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod through the PADI IDC Indonesia Website.



