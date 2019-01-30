Sanur, Bali -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --The past year was great success here in Bali for Joe's Gone Diving and their professional PADI diver training. During 2019 Markus certified 26 Instructors also 4 IDC staff Instructors and more then 25 Divemasters which earned him the famous sought after Platinum Course Director rating. Markus is training dive professionals since 2014. The goal for his 6th year is not to getting any bigger IDC's, but better Quality Instructor level courses.



As the Open water diver course revision in 2013 changed the way we teach the world how to dive. We are in for even bigger changes in 2019. As PADI is revising the most sought after and most objective Instructor Development program in the diving world. As mentioned the Open water course was revised, with neutral buoyancy and self awareness in mind to create fully functional Open Water divers. For the new curriculum on the IDC it will go towards more practical workshops rather than lectures in the classroom. Markus started in 2018 to implement neutral buoyant skills for Divemaster and IDC training which turned out harder than expected, more than half of the candidates however succeeded. Which is of course not an excuse to give up, but to find different techniques to make it work, not only for some individuals. You can read more about teaching on your knees vs. neutral buoyant in this Blog. This was and will be the main goal for this year to stay the course and produce more competent Instructors. Which are able to teach divers the do's and dont's about buoyancy.



For that Markus created an interactive online learning platform which enables all of his student's at Joe's gone diving to get their theory out of the way if they start studying a couple of weeks prior to the IDC. On this PADI IDC learning platform you will find the key concepts about Physics, Physiology, Equipment, RDP, Skills and Environment. You can visualise your skills with our neutral buoyant demonstration videos from Joe's IDC Staff Instructors and Course Director. Further you can also test your knowledge with specific topic quizzes or with our simulated PADI Instructor Exam.



This online Classroom prepares Markus's candidates for the theoretical part in the best possible way. So he can focus even more on practical skills and teaching techniques in Water.



What is new in 2019 at Joe's Gone Diving?



Markus will add Adaptive teaching technique workshops, as more people with disabilities are getting certified, and it is a good to have a head start in holistic teaching and how to apply it. To go with the trend all of the instructor candidates will have a try out in Sidemount diving to understand the needs of double tank and technical divers. Also some insider tips on how Underwater Cameras work and what it does in the industry will be new in this years IDC curriculum.



The main strength of Markus is the can do attitude and he'll be around 24/7 during your IDC either in person or during night time on his phone. So yes you can call him in the middle of the night if you have any questions related to balloons or partial pressure. Also if you struggle with English, the Course Director handles German and Spanish. Joe's Staff Instructors can help in Indonesian and Dutch. Also after your IDC you can count on his support. Either with a learn to teach internship for the right candidate to gain more hands on experience. Or any teaching, equipment, employment or risk management question you might have.



What is there to do next? Find more information at Joe's Homepage and book your Course for 2019! Joe's has scheduled 10 Courses throughout the year. Find the whole 2019 IDC Schedule here.



Ready to love your Job? Best to start into the new year with the PADI IDC in Bali at Joe's Gone Diving with PADI Course Director Markus Gstrein.



About Joe's Gone Diving

Joe's Gone Diving (http://www.joesgonediving.com) based in Sanur/Bali/Indonesia is one of the leading PADI 5 Star IDC centres on the Island. Our training focuses on professional diving education from Divemaster to Instructor level.