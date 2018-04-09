Gili Air, Lombok -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --The PADI instructor Course PADI Career development Center Oceans 5 Gili Air of Oceans 5 has showed a constant quality of their PADI IDCs. PADI Course Directors Giny Pinto, Gierre Gruter, Li Ding, Joeri van Hal, Alina Conroy and Sander Buis have made an instructor program that covers a realistic way of teaching.



Teaching in a realistic way has some advantages. The instructor candidates will be prepared to deal with "real" like situations. This results in candidates or future scuba dive instructors who has confidence how to teach and how to deal with unexpected situations. This makes the instructor candidates more employable as a scuba instructor.



In the past it was very normal to have your students on their knees on the bottom of the pool or on the a sandy patch of the ocean. The PADI Course Directors of Oceans 5 have decided to teach the Instructor candidates to demonstrate and control the future students neutral buoyant. This is the way it should be! On a normal dive the diver is not allowed to touch the marine life!



Teaching is not the only way to differ from other instructors. Oceans 5 teaches the candidates also different marketing techniques how to get the instructors name out in the world. The result is that Oceans 5 and her course directors are not only making instructors who are perfect in teaching but also thinking about their career in the scuba world. It not only about Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Its also about presenting yourself on the web.



The Instructor Course at Oceans 5 will be conducted by the 6 in the house PADI Course Directors. Oceans 5 is a multi award winning PADI 5 star Career Development Dive Resort located on Gili Air in Indonesia. They conduct every month a PADI Instructor Course.