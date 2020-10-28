PADI Instructor Development Course 2021 Schedule in the Gili Islands with Holly Macleod Announced

Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2020 --For those looking to become a Professional PADI Scuba Diving Instructor in 2021 the schedule with Industry Leading Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod has been finalized and includes a number of exciting new components.



During 2021 there will be nine opportunities to join the highly acclaimed PADI Instructor training program with Holly Macleod.



Session 1: January 5th - January 25th (PADI Exam Jan 26th & 27th)

Session 2: February 9TH - March 1st (PADI Exam March 2nd & 3rd)

Session 3: March 16th - April 5th (PADI Exam April 6th & 7th)

Session 4: April 20th - May 10th (PADI Exam May 11th & 12th)

Session 5: June 1nd - June 21nd (PADI Exam June 22nd to 23rd)

Session 6: July 20th - August 9th (PADI Exam Aug 10th & 11th)

Session 7: August 31st - September 20th (PADI Exam Sept 21st & 22nd)

Session 8: October 12th - November 1st (PADI Exam Nov 2nd & 3rd)

Session 9: November 16th - December 6th (PADI Exam Dec 7th & 8th)



All professional PADI Scuba Diving Instructor training is entirely conducted by Industry Leading Award Winning Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, who has been teaching professional PADI programs for over 17 years in a range of different geographical diving destinations including Honduras, Thailand, Australia, UK, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia. Holly has issued over 3000 PADI Instructor level certifications in the Gili Islands alone, and knows what the scuba diving industry is looking for when it comes to recruitment and what new scuba instructors can expect from potential employers. Holly has been consistently recognized through the PADI award schemes and has been awarded both the PADI Platinum status and the PADI Elite-300 Instructor status for the past 8 years consecutively.



Although the program is already considered one of the best training experiences available there are a number of additional components and schedule updates planned for 2021. The PADI IDC curriculum has changed to include an online portion which must be completed before certification. To ensure that candidates have fully absorbed the online portion, Holly will review the information and relate it to real life situations based on personal experience spanning nearly 2 decades as a professional diver. On the PADI IDC with Holly candidates have always participated in workshop based learning sessions, but for 2021 these have been streamlined, adjusted and increased.



There is also a new requirement within the PADI schedule for continuing education programs which can be conducted in a variety of ways. Holly has extended these workshops to full interactive scenario based activities. The deep dive scenario has been setup so that candidates will be required to run the entire activity from start to finish including diver assessments for referred students. Candidates will also practice teaching the entire rescue diver course including all required exercises both in the swimming pool and in the ocean.



Although not part of the PADI IDC syllabus Holly has also included a variety of mini workshops which are conducted in a group based environment designed to illustrate the benefits of solving problems as a team and increase organizational and logistical ability. Candidates are introduced to legislative and international standards outside of the requirements set by PADI Standards including ISO, EN, DIN and WRSTC (world recreational scuba training council) and how these apply in accordance to local legislative requirements. Another workshop requires candidates to plan and organize an activity, course or program in a prescribed location with specific characteristics. All are based on real life situations tried and tested by Holly over the years.



The PADI Emergency First Response Instructor Course (IDC) now includes a variety of additional components taken directly from other Dive Medic training programs. Candidates practice the use of purpose made tourniquets for serious bleeding situations; airway adjuncts are introduced as a more efficient approach to managing airway control. Candidates will be exposed to advanced resuscitation techniques such as the use of a bag valve mask (BVM) resuscitation.



Becoming a scuba diving instructor with PADI Course Director Holly Macleod in the Gili Islands, Indonesia in 2021 is more than just ticking the boxes or making the grade. It's about developing one's self to teach others how to dive in a fun, educational and concise way. The PADI IDC Indonesia offers professional Divemasters the opportunity to really develop a career as a scuba diving educator and provides new scuba diving instructors with the necessary skills, knowledge and most of all confidence to be highly successful within the industry.



For those looking to find out more about the program the PADI IDC Indonesia Instagram page provides all of the latest updates on what's happening and the PADI IDC Gili Islands Reviews are always a great resource.



www.gili-idc.com



