Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2016 --The main dilemmas associated with taking the next step in professional dive education revolve around money, time, logistics and quality and the Gili Islands are now very accessible for people traveling from Cairns and other parts of Australia. Jet star and other airlines offering daily flights to Bali, combined with a fast boat transfer to Gili Trawangan this route is proving to be a popular and convenient choice for professional divers looking to take the next step.



Many Instructor candidates find that they can find relatively cheap flights, accommodation and living costs are much more affordable and the price of the Instructor Development Course (IDC) has been found to be significantly cheaper. Time also tends to play a part in people choosing to travel to the Gili Islands as they can get there relatively quickly and the course tends to be extended to allow maximum training and practice sessions. Although the program is the same or similar in duration to programs found in Cairns and other parts of Australia, the logistics of the program make way for candidates to achieve the best possible experience within the allocated time and also participate in a variety of additional workshops outside the PADI Curriculum which have been purposely designed by Holly Macleod to enhance the future careers of her Instructor candidates.



Additional workshops include dive site setup and management techniques, student control techniques, and some online workshops including navigating PADI online, dive check workshop and processing student divers. These workshops are designed to provide new instructors with the knowledge and confidence to be self-sufficient and to fit into any modern dive team. Logistics on the program are perfect, having 2 training pools, being on the beach and having dive training sites situated only a stone's throw away improves logistics allowing course schedules to be strictly followed removing the commonly associated problems of having to drive to the beach and long boat rides etc.



The PADI IDC Gili Islands with Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director offers a second to none instructor level training experience on Gili Trawangan and has gained a massive reputation for producing the best possible instructors and allowing new graduates to go straight into the dive industry and carve out successful and rewarding careers doing what they love. The program takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan and offers world class training facilities with a flexible, candidate tailored schedule in a relaxed tropical atmosphere with dedicated IDC facilities including a comfortable classroom, dedicated IDC training pool, beach front access to dive sites and a number of dive sites all within 5 – 15 minutes from the dive shop.



So in the end, the Gili Islands is the perfect getaway for professional Divemasters looking to take the next step whilst receiving the highest possible standard of instructor training available within the industry and gain a solid foundation for a rewarding and successful career as a scuba diving instructor. Gili Trawangan is a tropical island surrounded by palm swept beaches and a great place to unwind after a long day of training. Latest news and updates on the program can be found on Facebook by looking at the PADI IDC Indonesia Fan Page which also shows past and present candidates and how they are progressing through the course.



For first-hand reviews of the program check out the PADI IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor Page and find out the opinions of previous candidates.



For a more concise guide to schedules, start dates, day to day activities and what to expect get the PADI IDC Indonesia PDF downloadable brochure.



