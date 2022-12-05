Pafin Partners with Ukrainian IT and Business Processes Outsourcing Company Mobilunity-BPO on Web3

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2022 --pafin Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Co-CEO Amin Azmoudeh/ Gaku Saito, hereinafter "pafin"), which operates Cryptact, an automatic profit and loss calculation service for crypto assets (virtual currency), and an offshore research and development company based in Kyiv, Ukraine Mobilunity LLC (head office: Kyiv, Ukraine; CEO Cyril Samovskiy, hereinafter referred to as "Mobilunity-BPO") has started cooperating on Web3-related operations. Through this initiative, it is possible to reduce the development cost by 70% and the required project period by 75% compared to carrying out similar work in Japan, which is a significant improvement in work efficiency.



Cooperation Background

pafin Inc. is a company that provides DeFi (decentralized finance) and cryptocurrency profit and loss calculation service, called Cryptact, in the Web3 field. With the recent development of Web3, the amount of work to be handled has increased, so they were searching for an efficient solution.

Mobilunity-BPO is a service brand of Mobilunity LLC, an offshore software development company based in Ukraine, which is focused on providing business processes outsourcing services. Ukraine is one of the most advanced IT countries in the world, and is focusing on nurturing IT human resources. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the scale of the IT industry in the country increased by 15% in the nine months of this year, and exports of computer services increased by 23% compared to the previous year (*). Backed by Ukraine's abundant IT talent, Mobilunity has many years of experience in offshore development and also has developers with blockchain technology, which lies in the base of DeFi. The company also supports Japanese businesses providing a Bridge support service to Japanese clients from Japanese-speaking Ukrainian managers, and was involved in Web3 related work as pafin's partner.

About Mobilunity

Mobilunity is a Ukrainian IT company founded in Kyiv in 2010, specializing in building professional teams of software engineers and R&D development centers based on an outstaffing model. They are currently working with over 50 companies, growing steadily and constantly entering new markets. Since 2018, Mobilunity has been rated as one of the best B2B service providers every year.

Mobilunity-BPO is a service brand of Mobilunity, which has a focus on services relevant to business processes outsourcing, data labeling, customer support, online marketing and lead generation specifically.

Mobilunity LLC

About pafin

Services

Crypto-asset automatic profit and loss calculation service Cryptact.

Japan's largest crypto-asset profit and loss calculation platform used by more than 100,000 domestic users. They provide automatic profit and loss calculation and asset management services for crypto assets and support tax return operations.

Financial information platform Fintact.

A financial information platform that supports investment decisions. It provides original content related to finance, economy and investment for individual investors, an investment simulation + SNS tool Ideabook, and an IR program for individual investors Open 1on1.

Company Profile

Company name: pafin Inc.

Representative: Representative Director Amin Azmoudeh / Gaku Saito

Established: January 2018

Inquiries about public relations, reporting, and communication with the press

