Page Flip Creator FlipHTML5 Hopes to Continue Generating Success Through Online Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2017 --FlipHTML5 recently announced the plans to make major upgrades to the desktop and online functions of the page flip creator, in a bid to make the task of digital publishing easier and more effective. According to the CEO of FlipHTML5, the company plans to improve the features of the software to make it more powerful.



The upgrade cuts across the different features and functions of the software, as the content marketing and social media marketing features are upgraded to ensure more effective reach and expanded target groups.



FlipHTML5's page flip creator currently ranks as one of the best, ensuring that digital publishers get the best of both worlds – quality and affordability. The free page flip creator converts PDF/MS Word/TXT into online HTML5 flipping page book that is ready to publish and easy-to-read.



The 2017 upgrades to the page flip creator ensures that a stunning and amazing flip book can be made in few minutes without necessary having a deep knowledge or skill in computer applications. FlipHTML5 flipbook software is particularly designed for small business running on a tight budget and publishers that want quality digital publishing at the cheapest cost possible.



The new upgrades will not only win over new customers, but also help to retain the existing, allowing for the creation of more captivating and effective flip books. It will add more online templates and themes for the users. More advanced features for the online platform is under development.



In the digital publishing industry, FlipHTML5 is bound to gain success in the near future. This page flip creator will be more powerful which will think highly by the users. For more, please visit FlipHTML5 homepage.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides almost all solutions for the customers to create the page flip publications online and offline. In the 2017, it will upgrade the desktop software and online platform with the new fixes and features. It is bound to meet the requirements of digital publishers and marketers.