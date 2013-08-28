Page Flip eBooks Created in Flip PDF Now Are Supported on Mobile Devices

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2013 --Flip PDF can help users create am HTML5 flash e-book that is compatible with most mobile devices like iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Moreover, the eBooks created in Flip PDF can be read on Mac, PC, and other popular e-reader devices.



Creating a mobile compatible eBook with flipping pages is actually easy and fun experience. With Flip PDF, users can create page flipping eBook within three-easy steps. The first step that users need to follow is to start the Flip PDF and import their PDF from their device. Secondly, users are required to choose the theme and template of their PDF. Lastly, the output of the PDF will be an HTML type book with the option for “Also Make Mobile Version.”



This newly released Flip PDF builder is highly anticipated by novice users as this can provide them with enormous benefits. Just imagine your own self creating digital catalogs and magazines that behave like an actual paper on books without the use of complicated programs. The page flipping eBooks that users can build from this Flip Builder can be published in the web or can be sent via email. They are even compatible to mobile devices and Mac. Users can even publish the page flipping eBooks to their FTP server. This flip builder is royalty-free, and users will not need to pay to the company whether the user’s purpose is for commercial or personal matters.



Today, page flipping books in mobile versions are a necessity to many businesses as this enables them to provide their clients with superb reading experience. With the use of Flip PDF, business owners can truly define the ads and commercials that they build according to the nature of their business. This software application offers companies the opportunity to take their online promotional ads to higher levels. This will enable them to reach potential customers using mobiles phone such as iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.



Aside from this, Flip PDF is a cost efficient solution to creating page flipping books. Users do not need to use complicated programs or hire programmers to assist them in creating nice looking eBooks.



For more information about the Flip Builder, visit http://flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/. Interested consumers can log on to http://flipbuilder.com/create-mobile-ebook/ to see how the software application works.