Page Flip PDF Software by FlipBuilder Now Allows Its Users Tracking Their E-Publications

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2014 --The interactive publications are becoming an increasingly popular way for webmasters to improve user experience and visitor engagement on their websites. Even eCommerce stores use flipbooks to allow visitors to access information about their products in a new way. However, tracking the performance of such interactive publications has almost always been a hassle. Not anymore!



Flip PDF, one of the most popular page flip PDF software for creating interactive publications, also allows its users to gather detailed information about the performance of their flipbook for e-marketing via Google Analytics integration. Gathering important data about interactive publications to hold numerous opportunities for website owners to increase visitor engagement and also conversions.



The configuration of Google Analytics in Flip PDF is quite simple – the user only needs to insert his Google Analytics ID in the software and once he publishes the flipbook, he will start to receive detailed statistics on visitor activity. This feature helps webmasters to get real-time statistics on visitor engagement across their flipbooks. This can help improve various elements of the online marketing strategy for the particular website and ability to achieve a lot better user experience.



Once Google Analytics has been integrated into Flip PDF, the user will start receiving tons of data about the performance of the flipbook. This helps users to select the best design and layout for their flipbooks and dramatically reduce bounce rates.



Flip Builder, the company behind Flip PDF, understands how important it is for webmasters to learn more about the habits of their visitors. The company currently works on improving the Google Analytics integration even further. Just recently, they announced the release of v. 4.0.0 of Flip PDF, which offers even more possibilities for online publishers.



Users can download Flip PDF and test the Google Analytics integration at http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf/.