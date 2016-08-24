Page Flip PDF Software FlipHTML5, Best Choice for Digital Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2016 --FlipHTML5 co. ltd announces to their large number of users across the globe, the release of its new free page flip PDF software — a software enabling users of HTML5 to create amazing page flip books from PDF files, and with a lots of attractive features, templates and themes of different layouts for its users to access.



FlipHTML5 free page flip PDF software is a useful flipping book maker that represents advancement in technology allowing users to make publications in pdf with flip pages, good pictures and themes embedded in it. The publishing platform provides exciting features like the Microsoft office, open office, image and PDF files which are all user friendly.



There is also other important feature in the FlipHTML5 like customized external settings and various templates for author to determine the protection level of their books. Authors can equally enjoy wonderful page edition, themes, as well as toolbar buttons for editing of works. It can equally upload free 50 pieces of flipping books online.



As an important product of FlipHTML5, the page flip PDF software provides publishers with a truly and realistic publishing page flip book. Get acquainted with the latest page flip software and have an exciting publication. Now everyone can do that! The PDF is never static and boring with FlipHTML5. Users can add these page flip PDFs into a realistic bookcase online. FlipHTML5 allows users to manage flipbooks, share and embed the bookcase on creative way.



About FlipHTML5

The FlipHTML5 software co. ltd, is a leading digital provider of publishing software. They are focused on research and development of great e-publishing software to keep up with the trending technology for users around the world. Get updated and equipped with latest technology and knowledge. The software developing company has a range of other software like flip power point presentation, and advertising brochure of factories etc.



For more about FlipHTML5, please visit: http://fliphtml5.com.