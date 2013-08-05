Page Flip PDF Software Is Now Available in Bundles at Discounted Prices

Guangzhou, GuangDong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2013 --Flip PDF and other software from FlipBuilder.com are now available in bundles at discounted prices for customers. The popular software title, and its professional version, includes powerful digital publishing functions; however the bundles are now provided to meet other requirements of users anywhere in the world.



Bundles are available as upgrades to the standard version to the professional package. Customers just have to pay the difference in price. Another option is to purchase a Mac version at half price if one has already purchased a PC version, or vice versa. Several other options are available to meet customers’ needs and fulfill their requirements for a versatile, flipbook creating software for business or personal demands.



FlipBuilder is also aiding professional e-book publishers needing to use different kinds of page flip software at the same time, especially if they need to create a flipbook from files in various formats. Whatever the case, users can convert an unlimited number of files, take advantage of the free upgrade service, and publish and sell their e-books online once the purchase is complete.



Current bundles include Flip PDF + Flip Printer, enabling users to batch convert PDF files and print their documents. A bundle with PC and Mac versions of the software is available, as is a 60% off package for those needing PDF, PowerPoint, Image, Word, and Writer conversion tools. A customization service for demo books or templates with a free quote is also available.



A 30-day money back guarantee, the same as for all of the individual software titles, is available for the bundles a customer purchases. The company’s software, including Flip PDF, Flip PDF Professional, Flip PDF for Mac, Flip Shopping Catalog, Flip PDF for iPad, and others are accessible from the same page as the bundle listings.



More information is available on the purchase page at http://flipbuilder.com/purchase.html.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is an integrated part of Wonder Idea Technology Limited, based in Hong Kong and founded in 2008. The company provides digital publishing tools and cost-effective business software to customers around the world. Software in its series include tools for publishing e-books, newspapers, brochures, event announcements, annual reports, product catalogs, and much more.